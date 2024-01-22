Senior Simulation Engineer
2024-01-22
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Factory Simulation Engineer to join our passionate team in Stockholm.
In joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The Factory Simulation Engineer will support the material flow projects and factory layout design by simulating concepts. The role includes validating and optimizing material flow designs to be feasible, efficient and lean to meet production volumes. Main tool is discrete event simulation using multidisciplinary input parameters.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Verifying and optimizing factory design by using simulation.
Evaluate operating models and overall production capacity.
Support business decisions by using simulation and/or calculations.
Plan and agree on simulation objectives, input parameters and time plan.
Using a standardized, modular and reusable approach to simulation modelling.
Document and presenting simulation result with a clear focus on simulation objectives, using intuitive visualizations and a statistically strengthen simulation studies.
Support the Northvolt blueprint philosophy on high level, by capturing best practice manufacturing system configurations to meet production demands.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
M.Sc. in Engineering, preferably within System Engineering, Production Management/Logistics, or M.Sc. in Applied and Computational Mathematics/Data Science, with a focus on statistics and optimization.
• 3 years of professional experience with material flow simulations or digital manufacturing.
Well-developed communication skills to allow frequent contact with different data respondents and continuous alignments with stakeholders.
Industrial experience from previously worked with designing productions systems or material flows.
Experience with Siemens Plant Simulation or other Discrete Event Simulation (DES) tools.
Experience in programming
Experience with big data
Experience with machine learning is preferred but not required
Experience with 2D/3D CAD tools is preferred but not required
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly organized and result-driven
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
An eye for detail
