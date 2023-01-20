Senior Siem Platform Engineer
We, at Enterprise IT Security, are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Truck Divisions (TDs), Business Areas (BAs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, purchasing, manufacturing, and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction, and have global responsibility in group-wide functions such as IT, legal, compliance, and security.
With Enterprise IT Security, you will be part of Group Digital & IT (Group Function). A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. Enterprise IT Security works in close collaboration with both Group Security function and security functions within TDs, BAs, and GFs. Together we work to build a security posture that is best in class.
Role Description
We are seeking a skilled platform expert/SME to our SOC function reporting to the Head of Cyber defence center with following responsibilities:
Lead the improvement and growing of the enterprise Splunk environment from early stages to a mature implementation
Provide expert best practices in adoption, expansion and adding use cases in Splunk
Act as SME for the Splunk architecture, technical setup and future products in collaboration with our infrastructure partner and Splunk
Monitor and maintain Splunk performance, availability, and capacity with support from supplier
Create and maintain documentation related to architecture and operational processes for Splunk
Support application and infrastructure teams to establish best practices for utilizing Splunk data and visualizations
Responsible for CIM compliance and data onboarding processes and workflows
Support and help educating Volvo staff in Splunk
Critical Competencies:
Good communication, presentation and organization skills
Ability to establish and maintain good relations and trust with your internal and external partners/stakeholders
Must be able to identify and resolve complex problems in a structured way
Willingness to learn, know and understand Volvo Group security policies, directives and requirements
Minimum Education and Experience:
10 years' experience with Splunk
Bachelor or Masters Degree in Information Technology, Information Systems, Engineering, a related field or equivalent work experience.
10+ years experience in IT operations, Security & Development
Domain specific certifications (e.g. ethical hacking, forensic investigations, ITIL) would be an advantage
For more information please contact, Andreas Crusell, andreas.crusell@volvo.com
