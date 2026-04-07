Senior Shipping and Sales Coordinator
Boliden Mineral AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Join us and shape the future of sustainable metals!
Are you ready to play a key role in delivering the metal concentrates that power modern society and support a more sustainable future? At Boliden, we are looking for a Senior Sales & Shipping Coordinator who contributes to both sales activities and shipping operations, with strong background in international sea freight. If you want to contribute to an industry that is shaping the world of tomorrow - you are welcome to submit your application today!
Your opportunity
Join us in connecting our business areas and the entire value chain - from exploration and mining to the production and recycling of metals. As our Senior Shipping and Sales Coordinator, you will work closely with the team in the daily shipment operations, sales invoicing, and commercial follow-up. The role also includes working with commercial analysis and financial follow-up related to concentrate deliveries from Boliden's mines, as well as overseeing these shipments.
Who you will work with
You will report to the Commercial Director of Boliden Mines and be a part of a skilled and committed team of five people. The position is located at Boliden's Head Office in Stockholm.
What you will do
Coordinate and manage all concentrate shipments from Boliden's mining sites.
Oversee the invoicing for all deliveries.
Coordinate maritime transport, as most concentrates are shipped by vessel.
Maintain daily communication with shipping lines, ports and port agents, receivers/customers, and Boliden's producing mines.
Performing financial calculations for concentrate valuation, assay settlements, and price fixing of the deliveries.
Managing assay exchanges, including comparison and reconciliation of analytical results.
Manage price fixing for contracted deliveries.
What you bring
We are looking for someone who thrives in a team-oriented organization and who is quick to learn, meticulous, structured, and able to analyze information and make swift decisions based on financial calculations. To succeed in this role, it is also essential that you are communicative, a strong collaborator, and skilled at building and maintaining good relationships.
We are seeking a candidate who holds an academic degree in economics, logistics, freight forwarding, procurement, or a related field. Alternatively, you may have completed a vocational (YH) program and/or bring several years of experience from a similar position. We are looking for a person with a deep understanding of maritime logistics and sea freight operations. Your expertise will play a vital role in ensuring safe, compliant, and cost-efficient maritime transport.
You communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing. Travel to our mine and smelter sites and the Mines Head Office in Boliden may occur.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager - Mie Munck, Commercial Director of Boliden Mines, mie.munck@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, + 46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Welcome to submit your application no later than April 28, 2026.
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks will be included in the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/career/ Jobbnummer
9840628