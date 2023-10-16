Senior Service Engineer (bess)
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-10-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Grid Automation Systems is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that offers system solutions to protect and control power grids for customers in the transmission, distribution, power generation, wind, railway, and manufacturing industries.
As a Senior Service Engineer, your work is focused on providing technical advice to customers including service, commissioning, installing, and testing of products/equipment and includes identifying and correcting complex problems associated with BESS operations, commissioning, and start-up. You will also be researching, evaluating, and recommending new products or equipment upgrades that will meet customer needs. Developing on-going relationships with customers to secure future business. You may resolve/troubleshoot implementation problems and/or train customers on the features of the equipment they have purchased. Managing service activities at site and from remote, perform planned and unplanned maintenance, conduct spare parts list analysis and propose the necessary modifications, prepare technical reports related to maintenance activities.
As a Senior Professional you will be working independently with limited supervision, and you will apply and share advanced knowledge of the job area with more junior colleagues that may need coaching and reviewing of their work. You will be part of the Service Center that is based in Genova. It is a European team where you will have your base in Sweden to be close to our customers in the Nordic countries.
We can provide an exciting challenge for those with knowledgeable in battery systems. With us, you become part of a friendly, close-knit team that enjoys working together and is very close to our customers. We work independently and solution-oriented with significant opportunities to take initiatives. If you want an inspiring job where you constantly develop in the latest technology, then this is the role for you.
Your responsibilities
You are responsible for technical system solutions for customers, preparing documentation, configuring technical communication equipment (including RTUs and switches), participating in testing, and creating final documentation.
You provide service, install, do commissioning, update, and make changes to BESS systems.
You provide remote or on-site support for installation and commissioning, maintenance, repairs, construction, and consulting, as well as advanced services, expansions, upgrades, post-installations, and replacements.
You build and maintain strong customer relationships, understand customer needs, and provide specialist support and solutions.
Travel within mainly Sweden is necessary as the role requires hands-on support at the customer's location.
Coach and support more junior colleagues.
Your background
Technical education with a focus on electrical power/systems.
A deep understanding of today's electrical power systems and how various communication and protection systems are interconnected.
Knowledgeable in battery system
At least 5 years of experience with batteries energy storage systems, control and automation, relay protection, RTUs, and SCADA application.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Documented ability to identify and solve technical problems for customers.
As a person, you are motivated, collaborative, solution-oriented, and have a strong interest in technology.
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before November 16! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Francesco Foti, francesco.foti@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14-17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, 46 107 385 142; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Maryam Carlqvist, maryam.carlqvist@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8192812