Senior Service Engineer
Marinspect Safety & Rigging AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2024-07-21
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Marinspect Safety & Rigging AB i Landskrona
Marinspect is a leading service provider for inspection, maintenance and repair of marine safety equipment. Established in 2012 and with service stations in Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey, we help our clients worldwide being safe at work.
We are looking for a Senior Service Engineer to join our team in Landskrona, Sweden. Reporting to the Service Manager, the successful candidate will take the lead in inspections, servicing & maintenance of lifeboats, rescue boats, hooks, davits & winches. With your expertise, you will offer technical support to the offshore and marine industry.
Responsibilities
Conduct annual / 5-yearly inspections of rescue boats, lifeboats, hooks, davits and winches
Perform maintenance, servicing and commissioning of life-saving appliances
Troubleshoot, repair and test equipment as required
Perform job (de)brief, safe job analysis, risk assessments and health & safety checks
Prepare service reports, job progress and close out status for Marinspect and clients
Report to Marinspect management as well as communicate with customers and crew
Observe shipyard, port and onboard procedures to facilitate the schedule and scope of work
Conduct training, technical courses and mentor junior colleagues based on your expertise
Personal qualities and skills
You have a university degree in Marine Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering
You have at least 5 years experience as a service engineer for life-saving appliances
You have a good understanding of the SOLAS regulation and LSA code
You have a mechanical background with experience in fiberglass, engine, electric and/or hydraulic
You demonstrate an attitude towards excellent Health and Safety.
You are flexible to work away from home and abroad
You use your initiative to problem solve and have the ability to lead and be part of a team.
You are passionate about the quality of your work and take pride in your job.
You are computer literate and have a good command of English
You are a confidant communicator with colleagues, management and customers
What do we offer?
Not only will you join a close-knit team with enthusiastic colleagues who regularly are trained and developed both internally and externally, we also offer a competitive salary as well as attractive secondary conditions; You will get 30 paid vacation days, smartphone, laptop, iPad, occupational pension, wellness allowance and occupational health care as well as health care insurance.
Application & Contact
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this position as soon as possible as we are reviewing applications on a continuous basis. For questions regarding the position contact Mattias Malmberg, founder and CEO mattias@marinspect.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
E-post: mattias@marinspect.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Service Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marinspect Safety & Rigging AB
(org.nr 556886-9456)
Krangatan (visa karta
)
261 35 LANDSKRONA Jobbnummer
8808118