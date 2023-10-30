Senior Service Designer
Are you ready to drive change and reshape the future of the transport industry with new, smarter transport solutions? We are thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for an exceptional individual and team player to join us and grow our Service Design capability.
Main Responsibilities and Activities
As a Service Designer at Volvo Trucks, you will explore the future by understanding the present. We are going through an exciting transformation where our customers' and users' perspective is of great importance for Volvo Trucks' digital landscape and services. You will be creating services and experiences that help our customers and users to succeed. We believe you are a curious individual, that want to research and understand our customers' and users' needs and behaviors, so we can create new premium services while also improving existing ones.
You will work in the intersection of design, engineering, and business development and facilitate hard conversations between different interests and stakeholders. Being able to guide and facilitate strong minds through workshops and projects is crucial for this role. With Volvo Group being a large organization, it is important to be able to network, build relations and see opportunities for collaboration. We believe you are grounded but with a portion of naivety that challenges our way of working.
Together with other Service Designers you will lead innovation and be a champion for Service Design and Design Thinking Methodology. With Design Thinking we aim to innovate and create new digital business growth for Volvo Trucks. We expect you to, through excellent communication and visual skills, be able to capture and tell a story to change and align minds. This journey is all about change and being able to manage change. If you can convince with trend reports, research, prototypes, and user test results, you have a great chance to succeed in this role.
Qualifications
Five years of experience as a Service Designer
Experience of working with Design Thinking methods; Customer Journeys, Service Blueprints, Business Model Canvas, Value Propositions Designer etc.
Strong strategic thinking and problem-solving skills
An entrepreneurial mindset with a demonstrated eagerness to create, innovate and drive ideas forward
Experience of leading innovation projects, working with Lean Start-up, Agile Methods, and Change Management
Ability to network and collaborate with others
Strong facilitator who can navigate through difficult discussions between different stakeholders and strong minds
Experience of working with C-level management, both internally and externally
Strong Business acumen, customer focus and a keen interest in the transportation industry and sustainability
Foundational understanding of the possible complexity within digital landscapes
Up to date on digital trends and possibilities for innovation
Like working in a fast-paced, multicultural, global and diverse environment
Experience of digital tools such as Figma, Mural and other journey mapping tools
Fluency in written and spoken English
Master's degree or equivalent (Business Administration, Design or Engineering)
Are we a perfect match?
Do you see yourself in the description above? Are you ready to drive progress within the area of service design on our journey towards sustainable transports? Then you should apply today and join us as soon as possible!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
