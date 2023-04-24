Senior Security IT Specialist, Solna
2023-04-24
Do you want to help us protect our critical infrastructure that serves million's across Nordics? Do you want to be part of a dynamic and challenging environment at the number one logistics services provider in Scandinavia? If you have a passion for security and are interested in developing our platforms and solving complex problems, come and join us as our senior security IT specialist at PostNord in Solna.
Join us
You will be part of a small team of security IT specialists that has a huge passion for working in the IT security area. The department is rather young so the goal is to broaden our expertise and mature the IT security within PostNord, I hope you want to join us on this journey.
Job duties
In your role, you will have one or several areas of responsibility and work in collaboration with all parts of our Nordic Group
You will work with, among other things:
- Maintaining and evaluating one or several 3rd party relations
- IT Security risk assessments
- Maintaining and developing relevant IT security baselines
- Support the Product Owners and Delivery Managers (and similar roles) with guidelines to secure and cost-efficient solutions
- Maintaining and maturing our IT security processes, technical designs, etc.
- Knowledge sharing in areas of expertise to colleagues within IT Operations and to other areas of PostNord
We are looking for you who have
Several years of experience as an IT security specialist in a medium to large enterprise company. You have been driving changes and projects and understand how it is done within a larger organisation.
Open minded person that is curious and social and finds it natural to share knowledge with your fellow colleagues. Can visualise problems and present them both in a technical and executive way.
- Have excellent operational experience from firewall
- Have excellent operational experience from proxy
- Excellent knowledge of IT Security investigating and resolving security incidents
- Have operational experience from working with SIEM and SOC
- Have knowledge of cloud security
We believe you are a person that is thorough, analytical, and easy to get acquainted with and learn new systems. You have a structured, responsible, and inclusive way of working. You need to be able to handle stressful situations and prioritize job tasks independently. You are communicative and easy to collaborate with and are unpretentious in your ways of creating and nurturing long-term relationships.
We offer you
A flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
- good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
- employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
- employment according to a collective bargaining agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application! If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact tomas.bossel@postnord.com
on phone number: 072-085 66 62
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
We are looking forward to hear from you!
