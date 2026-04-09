Senior Security Implementation Consultant
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help turn security strategy into real, operational controls in a large-scale HPC data centre environment. Working closely with security leadership, you will bridge the gap between architecture and implementation across identity, privileged access, PKI, infrastructure, and access security.
This is a hands-on assignment for someone who enjoys configuring enterprise security technologies in complex, high-availability environments. You will work close to the technical core of the programme, where secure design needs to become stable, tested, and usable solutions. It is an exciting opportunity to influence security delivery in a technically advanced and mission-critical setting.
Job DescriptionYou will translate security requirements and architectural direction into configured and operational security controls.
You will implement and tune solutions within PKI and cryptographic services.
You will configure PAM and privileged access solutions to strengthen access governance.
You will integrate SSO and identity services across enterprise platforms and infrastructure.
You will work with LDAP and Active Directory integration to support secure authentication and authorization.
You will strengthen infrastructure security through hardening, segmentation, firewall rules, and access controls.
You will support SIEM integration and contribute to secure configuration management practices.
You will test, validate, and troubleshoot security implementations to ensure they work reliably in a high-availability environment.
Requirements10+ years of hands-on security engineering or security consulting experience.
Strong experience configuring enterprise security platforms.
Broad practical security experience across PKI, PAM or privileged access, IAM or SSO, and infrastructure security hardening.
Experience working in complex, mission-critical environments.
Strong practical experience with PKI platforms and certificate authorities.
Experience with PAM platforms such as CyberArk, BeyondTrust, Delinea, or equivalent.
Experience with identity providers such as Entra ID, Okta, Ping, or Keycloak.
Experience with LDAP and Active Directory integration.
Experience with Linux system hardening.
Experience with network security configuration, including ACLs, segmentation, and firewalls.
Experience with SIEM integration.
Knowledge of federation protocols such as SAML, OAuth2, and OIDC.
Ability to understand requirements and carry out configuration based on them.
Nice to haveExperience from HPC or other large-scale compute environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7538099-1937558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9845370