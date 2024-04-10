Senior Securities Operations Analyst
2024-04-10
Responsible for conducting securities operations. Incumbents may concentrate on a specific aspect of the business or have responsibility across a number of areas. Within Nasdaq the following areas are represented in this family; Clearance/Settlements, Collateral Management, Equity Corporate Actions, Fixed-Income Corporate Actions, Reconciliation, Custody Services, Securities Operations Project Management, Static Reference Data, Securities Operations Generalist/Multidiscipline.
Ability to execute own process /transactions/requests with limited support from peers or colleagues.
Executes processes, system, transactions upon request from customers.
Works actively to improve processes and services by identifying improvements and implements changes with small impact on own area (Trading, Clearing, Collaterals, Products or Members).
Works proactively with customers to cultivate and maintain relationships.
Good understanding of different types of securities and how trading and/or clearing and settlement is conducted.
Good understanding of the overall goal and contribution of own focus area.
Good understanding of the different systems required to perform qualitative system testing and support all types of customer requests.
Additional Job Description
Education Required: Degree in Business/Finance or related discipline, or equivalent work experience
Experience Required: At least 3 years Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
