Senior Secure Boot Engineer, Stockholm
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an opportunity to work with cutting-edge embedded security while helping build something new? Axis R&D is growing its Stockholm office, and we are looking for a Secure Boot Engineer to join Technologies, the department responsible for developing the product platforms at the heart of all Axis video surveillance products. If embedded systems, constrained resources, and cyber security are your thing, read on.
Who is your future team?
You will join the Common Core Platform team, part of the Product Platforms department within Axis R&D's Technologies organization.
The Product Platforms department currently consists of four highly skilled and motivated R&D teams. Three of them are today entirely based in Lund, but Common Core Platform spans both Lund and Stockholm. All teams feature a great mix of junior and senior members. Our teams value personal growth, collaboration, and teamwork. If you're someone who enjoys making an impact and contributing to positive change, you'll feel right at home with us.
We are now growing our Stockholm team to further strengthen our capabilities. The Common Core Platform team in Stockholm develops and configures software for some of Axis' next-generation video surveillance platforms. These platforms are built on ARTPEC, Axis' own system-on-chip, designed in-house. The platforms we develop are Linux-based and the development environment is also Linux. The team works on requirements, design, implementation, and validation of the boot, security and CPU subsystems. In addition to working closely with some of the Product Platform teams in Lund, the team also collaborates closely with the ASIC team based in our Stockholm office.
What will you do as Secure Boot Engineer?
In your daily work, you will typically engage in the following activities:
Collaborate with ASIC design engineers to develop secure and efficient boot solutions
Write and maintain robust, secure, reliable and high-quality code
Design, implement, and use test environments to validate your code
Participate in design reviews and technical discussions to ensure the quality and feasibility of solutions
Stay informed about industry advancements related to secure boot and incorporate relevant trends into your work
In this role, you will (together with some skilled colleagues) mainly be working in the following areas:
BootROM and boot loader software (primary responsibility)
Developing environment for pre-silicon development and validation (e.g. QEMU)
Secure boot through all boot stages
Firmware for subsystems with their own CPU core
Who are we looking for:
We are looking for a senior engineer with at least 5 years of working experience in embedded systems development. You are an analytical and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and an ability to work both unsupervised and as a part of a team. You have the ability to think ahead and design future-proof solutions. You possess strong attention to detail and take pride in developing code that meets the highest quality and security standards.
Required qualifications:
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field
Experience in embedded C development, particularly close to hardware
Knowledge and hands-on experience in secure development and testing practices
Familiarity with version control systems and code review tools (preferably Git and Gerrit)
Strongly preferred qualifications:
A strong interest and expertise in the boot process of embedded devices, with prior experience in developing BootROMs and first-stage bootloaders
Experience with ARM architectures and platforms
Experience working with RTL simulation and related tools to verify BootROM functionality before silicon is available
Experience using QEMU to build or maintain system simulation environments
Basic understanding of how functional blocks in an ASIC are designed
Additional valuable qualifications:
Experience with Python and Rust development
Experience developing or evaluating countermeasures against fault-injection attacks during the boot process
The position is office-based and you will be located in Axis office in Stockholm, Sweden.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in central Stockholm. You'll enjoy the advantages of working at a small, agile site while also being part of a successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
Ready to Act?
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Erik Thored, Engineering Manager for the Common Core Platform team, at +46 46 272 1800. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10009836