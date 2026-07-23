Senior Secure Boot Engineer, Stockholm

Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm
2026-07-23


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Are you looking for an opportunity to work with cutting-edge embedded security while helping build something new? Axis R&D is growing its Stockholm office, and we are looking for a Secure Boot Engineer to join Technologies, the department responsible for developing the product platforms at the heart of all Axis video surveillance products. If embedded systems, constrained resources, and cyber security are your thing, read on.

Who is your future team?
You will join the Common Core Platform team, part of the Product Platforms department within Axis R&D's Technologies organization.

The Product Platforms department currently consists of four highly skilled and motivated R&D teams. Three of them are today entirely based in Lund, but Common Core Platform spans both Lund and Stockholm. All teams feature a great mix of junior and senior members. Our teams value personal growth, collaboration, and teamwork. If you're someone who enjoys making an impact and contributing to positive change, you'll feel right at home with us.

We are now growing our Stockholm team to further strengthen our capabilities. The Common Core Platform team in Stockholm develops and configures software for some of Axis' next-generation video surveillance platforms. These platforms are built on ARTPEC, Axis' own system-on-chip, designed in-house. The platforms we develop are Linux-based and the development environment is also Linux. The team works on requirements, design, implementation, and validation of the boot, security and CPU subsystems. In addition to working closely with some of the Product Platform teams in Lund, the team also collaborates closely with the ASIC team based in our Stockholm office.

What will you do as Secure Boot Engineer?
In your daily work, you will typically engage in the following activities:

Collaborate with ASIC design engineers to develop secure and efficient boot solutions

Write and maintain robust, secure, reliable and high-quality code

Design, implement, and use test environments to validate your code

Participate in design reviews and technical discussions to ensure the quality and feasibility of solutions

Stay informed about industry advancements related to secure boot and incorporate relevant trends into your work

In this role, you will (together with some skilled colleagues) mainly be working in the following areas:

BootROM and boot loader software (primary responsibility)

Developing environment for pre-silicon development and validation (e.g. QEMU)

Secure boot through all boot stages

Firmware for subsystems with their own CPU core

Who are we looking for:
We are looking for a senior engineer with at least 5 years of working experience in embedded systems development. You are an analytical and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and an ability to work both unsupervised and as a part of a team. You have the ability to think ahead and design future-proof solutions. You possess strong attention to detail and take pride in developing code that meets the highest quality and security standards.

Required qualifications:

A Master's degree in Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field

Experience in embedded C development, particularly close to hardware

Knowledge and hands-on experience in secure development and testing practices

Familiarity with version control systems and code review tools (preferably Git and Gerrit)

Strongly preferred qualifications:

A strong interest and expertise in the boot process of embedded devices, with prior experience in developing BootROMs and first-stage bootloaders

Experience with ARM architectures and platforms

Experience working with RTL simulation and related tools to verify BootROM functionality before silicon is available

Experience using QEMU to build or maintain system simulation environments

Basic understanding of how functional blocks in an ASIC are designed

Additional valuable qualifications:

Experience with Python and Rust development

Experience developing or evaluating countermeasures against fault-injection attacks during the boot process

The position is office-based and you will be located in Axis office in Stockholm, Sweden.

What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.

This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in central Stockholm. You'll enjoy the advantages of working at a small, agile site while also being part of a successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.

Ready to Act?
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!

Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!

In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Erik Thored, Engineering Manager for the Common Core Platform team, at +46 46 272 1800.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Axis Communications Aktiebolag (org.nr 556253-6143)
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta)
112 18  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB

Jobbnummer
10009836

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