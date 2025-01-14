Senior Scrum Master with SW engineering background
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a Senior Scrum Master to one of our clients in Gothenburg.
Do you want to take the teams to the next level, love to network, learn new things and be in the heart of an organization? The teams and organization are actively changing, so your main focus will be to support the teams in this change and to work with the evolving organization so it best supports your teams. There are many opportunities and great freedom to contribute, and they look forward to hearing your thoughts and your interests and passions as a senior Scrum Master!
Responsibilities
You will work with two teams, in close collaboration with the PO and a lead role which both work with the same teams. And of course, you and your teams work together with other teams throughout the company to support customer deliveries.
The organization surrounding your teams is on an exciting journey to improve the platform so it can support the future strategy, while keeping all the current systems running 24/7. It's a changing, dynamic organization working closely together to improve both deliveries and way of working. Beyond this, there is the larger organization with lots of Scrum Masters in other areas, a lively Scrum Master CoP and a flat, open organization where support and inspiration is just a Slack message away.
Qualifications
Academic degree within Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant experience. Several years of solid professional experience in the area and in the role Servant Leadership
Experience of DevOps, Agile and SAFe methodologies
Great communication skills and coaching skills
Leading yourself and the ability to adapt your approach/work to different team constellations and maturity stages.
Experience working with multiple teams and in a fluid and developing organizational setup
Scrum
Technical
Software Engineer
Devops
Agile
Fluent English, in both speech and writing
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9102441