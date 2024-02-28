Senior Scientist to Moleculent
2024-02-28
Moleculent is looking for an organized and positive Senior Scientist with experience in histology and assay development to join our team.
This is a chance for you to be part of a dynamic startup environment alongside intelligent and friendly colleagues. Seize the opportunity to contribute to a company committed to making a real impact on advancing our understanding of biology.
The job is a permanent full-time position.
JOB DESCRIPTION
You will be a part of the R&D team of ~ 30 people. You will work with the development of protocols and methods and will be involved in all stages of product development, from concept design to realized product. This includes responsibilities for planning your own projects, designing and executing experiments, and analyzing and interpreting results to support project decisions and milestones.
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit the role, you have a PhD. (or comparable experience) in molecular biology, neuroscience, biotechnology, molecular medicine, or other relevant scientific disciplines.
Must have qualifications include:
• Knowledge of histology, including documented experience from sectioning of different tissues.
• A broad working knowledge of molecular biology.
• Experience in assay development.
• Relevant industrial experience, specifically in the life science industry and product development. Candidates without industrial experience will not be considered for this role.
• Fluent in written and spoken English.
• Excellent communication and computer skills.
• Extensive experience in laboratory work.
We are looking for candidates who enjoy working in a goal-oriented environment and on projects with multi-functional teams. To succeed, you must be organized and feel confident planning and performing your experiments and data analyses. The right candidate has solid communication skills and a flexible mindset. You have strong teamwork skills and an analytical and pragmatic approach. You are friendly, positive, and fun to work with, and you enjoy working in a fast-paced and changing environment.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology.https://www.moleculent.com/ Ersättning
