Senior Scientist, SPR & Biophysics
2024-10-21
Senior Scientist, SPR & Biophysics - Protein Science, Structural Biology and Biophysics - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 12 month assignment
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca
Are you a scientist with expertise and enthusiasm for applying Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and other biophysical tools to uncover molecular interactions and advance drug discovery? Do you want to leverage your skills to broaden the application of SPR and related techniques in impactful drug discovery projects, while growing your career within a company that values science and transforms ideas into life-changing treatments? AstraZeneca has an exciting opportunity for you!
AstraZeneca is committed to the development of the next generation of innovative medicines. To help us with this, we are looking for a scientist with passion, expertise and experience to join our Protein Science, Structural Biology and Biophysics department as a lab-based Senior Scientist on a one-year contract basis within the Biophysics team. The team is based in our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden and applies biophysical technologies across a range of different modalities to support drug discovery from target validation to drug candidate. You will be part of a team of enthusiastic scientists that deliver deep technical and scientific expertise by applying molecular biophysical methods, including SPR, NMR, ITC, DSF, HDX-MS and single molecule approaches. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the development and execution of research strategies for the discovery of new medicines - and be focused on the field of Biophysics.
What you will do:
The role of Senior Scientist is a laboratory-based position supporting the characterisation of molecular interactions in drug discovery, with a focus on Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and other biophysical techniques. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated biophysicist with deep expertise in SPR assay development, method optimisation, and screening to join our team on a one-year contract basis. The ideal candidate will have a strong theoretical and practical background in biophysical techniques, particularly SPR, along with experience in protein-ligand interactions. This role is crucial in advancing our research and development projects across various therapeutic areas.
You will have significant control and influence over project direction, allowing you to shape experimental strategies and outcomes. Additionally, you will have opportunities to learn new techniques and develop your leadership skills. Working in a collaborative and innovative environment, you will engage with scientists from diverse disciplines. This position offers a unique chance for professional development in an industrial setting, helping you gain valuable experience and build a strong foundation for future career growth.
You will be responsible for designing and implementing advanced SPR assays, tailored to specific research needs, as well as larger screening activities. You will conduct intricate experiments aimed at understanding binding kinetics, affinity, and thermodynamics, ensuring accurate and precise data collection and reporting. Your expertise will be crucial in analysing SPR data, interpreting results, and integrating findings with other research data to provide comprehensive insights into drug mechanisms of action. You will collaborate closely with multidisciplinary teams, contributing to the integration of SPR and biophysical findings into broader research objectives. Additionally, you will keep abreast of the latest advancements in SPR and biophysics, continuously applying this knowledge to enhance our research capabilities.
You will document and present your results in both internal and external meetings, playing a vital role in driving our scientific endeavours forward. Finally, to be successful in this role, we see that you have good social and communication skills, are collaborative and a strong team player. You should also be able to work independently and have a positive, goal-oriented and problem-solving attitude.
Why AstraZeneca?
When we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey in finding new ways to work, pioneering cutting-edge methods and bringing unexpected teams together!
