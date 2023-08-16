Senior Scientist, Protein Science
2023-08-16
The Bigger Picture
We're an early-stage startup working at the intersection of AI and synthetic biology. We offer a unique workplace and culture that rejects small outcome thinking. Our culture is defined by a strong focus on real-world impact, innovation and speed of execution.
Join us on our mission to reimagine the relationship between technology and biology.
The Role
You will join our Protein Science team as a Senior Scientist. You will work closely with other members of the team to build and scale our internal protein-related wet lab capabilities. You will also work closely with members of our technical team to provide feedback and insights on our proprietary software to further bridge technical- and wet lab operations.
To thrive in this role, you likely have:
a Ph.D. in Biotechnology, or a related discipline, with relevant academic and/or industrial experience.
extensive experience working with proteins and/or peptides in various contexts
exposure to lab automation for high-throughput experimentation
a mix of academic- and industrial experiences
You will also benefit from having:
excellent communication skills
an ability to think from first principles and innovate your way around bottlenecks in any relevant workflow
a strong willingness to experiment with less explored and novel techniques
a preference for a dynamic and fast-paced work environment with high agency
Application process
The selection and interview process is ongoing. Please send your application to jobs@ionlace.com
We look forward to learning more about you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-05
