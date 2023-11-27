Senior scientist in vivo
Job description
Are you an experienced in vivo biologist with excellent in vivo experimental skills and great understanding of animal handling and care? Would you like to apply your expertise in a company that push the boundaries of science to turn ideas into life changing medicines? Join us to discover future treatment of Renal diseases!
At AstraZeneca we are led by science and driven by patients, it's at the heart of our every success. That is only possible when we all work together - we'll always make sure you're clear about how your role is connected to our wider mission to really show what science can do.
We are now recruiting a Senior Scientist with knowledge in in vivo experimental biology to join the Bioscience Renal in vivo team within the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic area. The position is placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As Senior Scientist at the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) department at AstraZeneca you will be part of a vibrant team that focus on finding new treatment options to patients with renal disease. In the in vivo team we work with various pre-clinical models and different drug modalities. You will take part in in vivo deliveries to drive the renal pipeline. At AstraZeneca you will work together with experts from different functions and be part of project teams.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
As a Senior Scientist in the Renal in vivo team you will:
Independently design, plan and perform high quality in vivo experiments in rodent models of renal disease
Identify and implement new models/assays relevant for renal disease area
Analyse fluids for biomarker quantification
Perform conceptual interpretation and presentation of generated data
Act as Bioscience representative in assigned projects
Act as Target Champion, ie proactively identify and develop new target ideas into projects
Deliver data, presentations, reports and regulatory documents
Show scientific leadership in areas associated with the role - renal pathology and pathophysiology - by presenting data internally in key forums
Ensure that own work and work with others is performed according with appropriate safety, health and environment (SHE), qualify and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS)
Deadline: 2023-12-07, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Essential for the role
Experienced hands-on in vivo biologist
Extensive expertise in running in vivo experiments in rodents with experience in renal models
Excellent experimental skills in the use of in vivo techniques and good understanding of practice of animal handling and care
Flexibility & independence
Educated and certified for in vivo experimentation
Proven publication record
Strong oral and written communication skills. English is essential, Swedish is appreciated but is not a requirement
Desirable for the Role
PhD in biology, physiology, pathology or medicine or other relevant area
Experience working with preclinical contract research organisations
Experience with biomarker identification in body fluids
Expertise in renal physiology and/or pathology
Experience from Pharmaceutical industry
