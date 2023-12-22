Senior Scientist in Solid State Chemistry
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have knowledge in the area of solid state development for drug products, developing solid state control strategies, characterization techniques and an understanding of solid state properties? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven BioPharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
We are currently looking for a lead Senior Scientist to strengthen our capabilities in the area of solid state chemistry and join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe that you have significant scientific project-based solid state knowledge and experience of pharmaceutical development and want to be part of our Oral Product Development function.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At Oral Product Development (OPD), a sub-division of Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we focus on the fields of Oral Controlled Release Drug products and Immediate Release Drug Products. We work on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
What you'll do
The role is laboratory based and you will work in cross functional, cross-skilled pharmaceutical development project teams and be an integral part of, or leading, sub-teams with an accountability for pharmaceutical project activities relating to the solid state of materials, as well as providing input to regulatory submissions and patents
In this role you will:
* Develop solid state control strategies for our drug products.
* Develop solid state characterization methods.
* Evaluate solid state properties of materials in relation to pharmaceutical formulations and processes using both experimental and computational methods to support product development.
* Contribute to developing the solid state area as part of a global community and by acting as coach/mentor, giving immediate feedback, as appropriate. Develop personal performance by actively seeking feedback and support from peers.
* Drive the science of relevant areas of research and contribute as a discussion expert partner during the different drug product development stages and in external collaborations.
The role holder will typically have
* Well documented experience in solid state screening and characterization with a expertise in methodology and an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work.
* In depth knowledge of computational approaches related to solids with an interest in developing new approaches to combine computation and experiments to improve our ability to support the development of new medicines.
* Advanced communication skills and ability to influence project teams to ensure optimal physical form assessments and control strategies during development to meet project and patient needs working as a member of cross-functional teams, with a large degree of independence representing the department or area of expertise.
Essential for the role
* PhD and/or MSc or equivalent experience in a subject area relevant to solid state or materials science and proven work experience relevant to the position
* Advanced technical skills in solid state characterization of drug substance/intermediates/final product functionality (e.g. X-ray diffraction techniques, thermal analysis, moisture sorption analysis)
* Experience with polymorph screening, understanding complex polymorph landscape maps and solid form selection activities
* Knowledge of building structure-property relationships using informatic approaches and computational predictive solid-state chemistry for solid form and particle
* Working knowledge of software suites such as Materials studio and CCDC
* Scientific leadership evidenced by a publication track record
* Excellent interpersonal skills and strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery
Desirable for the role
* Experience of development and validation of analytical methods
* Technical skills in vibrational and NMR spectroscopy, microscopy and imaging.
* Experience of authoring CMC content for the substance and excipient aspects of drug product regulatory filings throughout the clinical development phases.
* Work experience from a regulated environment (GLP/GMP) and from a pharmaceutical company
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
What's next! We welcome your application, including CV and cover letter, no later than January 7th, 2024 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-188009". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca galia.nystrom@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8350805