Senior Scientist in Process Analytical Technology
2024-01-03
Are you ready to take your career to the next level and make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines? Join our Operations team in Gothenburg as a Senior Scientist and be part of a team where everyone feels a personal connection to the people we impact.
At AstraZeneca, our Operations team has a big ambition: to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably. We are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth for AstraZeneca and to make people's lives better.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within Operations, we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At Oral Product Development (OPD) in Gothenburg, a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the fields of Oral Controlled Release Drug products and Immediate Release Drug Products. You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
We are currently looking for a Senior Scientist in Process Analytical Technology to strengthen our capabilities in the development and implementation of enhanced control strategies to our late phase portfolio. We believe that you have scientific expertise and want to grow into a leader this space.
What you'll do
As Senior Scientist, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and delivering high-quality enhanced control strategies by applying your knowledge in the areas of Process analytical Technology (PAT), Chemometrics, and advanced process monitoring and control tools. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, contribute to regulatory documentation, and support digital projects implementing innovative monitoring and control tools to our continuous manufacturing platforms. You will also take part in the validation and technical transfer of methods and/or PAT tools supporting product control strategies across Operations. You will also bring a future focussed, innovative mindset to deliver further digitally oriented approaches, data science, predictive modelling and simulation, and artificial intelligence.
Essential for the role:
*
BSc, MSc or equivalent in a relevant discipline (chemistry, pharmacy, engineering etc.) with experience in the use of PAT in the Pharmaceutical or Chemical industries and/or postgraduate experience in Academia with a PAT industrial focus.
*
A strong understanding of key PAT (e.g., NIR, Raman and microwave spectroscopy)
*
PAT method development experience, implementation and use of Multi-variate data analysis/ Chemometrics (MVDA, PCA, PLS) in common software platforms (SIMCA, Python, MATLAB, PLS Toolbox etc.)
*
Ability to document and present your work concisely and comprehensibly
*
Strong collaboration, communication, and leadership skills
*
An understanding of the principles and management of Safety, Health & Environment (SHE)
Desirable for the role:
*
Demonstrated experience of ensuring compliance with operational requirements (GMP, GAMP, Process Safety, Data integrity, Change Control)
*
Experience of developing control strategies for pharmaceutical commercial manufacturing processes
*
Experience of advanced process control and model predictive control (artificial intelligence and machine Learning) applied to continuous manufacturing and technology transfer
*
Experience with digital tools supporting enhanced control strategies (DCS, PAT management system, APC, Multivariate monitoring platform)
*
Knowledge of pharmaceutical process equipment/technology for continuous processes
Why AstraZeneca?
We offer an inclusive environment where you can grow your career while making a positive impact on people's lives. Our team is a multigenerational workforce that thrives on curiosity and problem-solving. We are committed to sustainability and leading the way in delivering Lean processes that drive greater efficiency and speed.
Are you ready to step up and lead in a fast-paced environment that rewards commitment and offers diverse career opportunities? Join us at AstraZeneca and be part of our journey towards making people's lives better!
So, what's next?
