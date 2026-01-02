Senior Scientist in Process Analytical Technology
2026-01-02
Job description
Senior Scientist in Process Analytical Technology (PAT) - Make a Meaningful Impact on People's Lives!
Are you ready to take your career to the next level and make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines? Join our Operations team in Gothenburg as a Senior Scientist and be part of a team where everyone feels a personal connection to the people we impact.
At AstraZeneca, our Operations team has a big ambition: to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably. We are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth for AstraZeneca and to make people's lives better.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within Operations, we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At Global Product Development (GPD) in Gothenburg, a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the fields of Oral Controlled Release Drug products and Immediate Release Drug Products. You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
We are currently looking for a Senior Scientist for PAT in our Product and Process Control group to strengthen our capabilities in the development and implementation of enhanced control strategies using the newest technologies to our late phase portfolio. If you have a solid scientific foundation in this domain and the aspiration to grow into an expert, this role offers an excellent fit.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences starting in February. Deadline 2026-01-12 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Deadline 2026-01-12 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Responsibilities
As a Senior Scientist, you will design, develop, and deliver high-quality enhanced control methods by applying expertise in Process Analytical Technology (PAT), chemometrics, and advanced process monitoring and control. Hands-on laboratory work will be a core part of your role.
You will collaborate with cross-functional project teams, contribute to regulatory documentation, and support digital initiatives that implement innovative monitoring and control tools across continuous manufacturing platforms.
You will participate in the development, validation and technical transfer of methods and PAT tools to enable robust product control strategies across Operations. You will also champion a future-focused, innovative mindset, advancing data science, predictive modelling and simulation, and artificial intelligence to drive digitally oriented approaches.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
BSc, MSc or equivalent in a relevant discipline (chemistry, pharmacy, engineering etc.) with experience in the use of PAT in the Pharmaceutical or Chemical industries and/or postgraduate experience in Academia with a PAT industrial focus.
A strong understanding of key PAT (e.g., NIR, Raman and microwave spectroscopy)
PAT method development experience, implementation and use of multi-variate data analysis/ Chemometrics (MVDA, PCA, PLS) in common software platforms (SIMCA, Python, MATLAB, PLS Toolbox etc.)
Ability to document and present your work concisely and comprehensibly
Strong collaboration, communication, and leadership skills
An understanding of the principles and management of Safety, Health & Environment (SHE)
Desirable for the role:
Demonstrated experience of ensuring compliance with operational requirements (GMP, GAMP, Process Safety, Data integrity, Change Control)
Experience of developing control strategies for pharmaceutical commercial manufacturing processes
Basic scripting skills (e.g. Python, Matlab, R)
Experience with digital tools supporting enhanced control strategies (DCS, PAT management system, APC, Multivariate monitoring platform)
Knowledge of pharmaceutical process equipment/technology for continuous processes
