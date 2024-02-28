Senior Scientist in Genome Engineering
2024-02-28
About the position
Here at AstraZeneca, we are working towards turning novel state-of-art technologies into effective and safe medicines for severe genetic disease. Do you want to be part of this effort? Welcome to join our exciting journey!
We are looking for a new team member to join our Screening and Automation team in Genome Engineering Department. The role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will join an international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these technologies for generation of therapeutic agents. We provide a stimulating environment for innovation and translational application of genome engineering tools. We continually push the boundaries of science to deliver medicines that treat diseases across our main therapy areas.
Responsibilities
You will bring your scientific expertise in molecular biology and innovative thinking to drive genome editing approaches that can lead to therapies. You will be a part of cross-functional project teams with various backgrounds and expertise, where you will contribute to development of gene editing strategies.
Accountabilities will include experimental optimization of genome engineering tools to facilitate efficient gene editing, developing relevant assays, analyzing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to relevant partners. You will collaborate with others to develop streamlined platforms for high-throughput screening and optimization of genome editing components. This is a very exciting role that will give you exceptional professional and technical development opportunities in this state-of-the art scientific discipline.
We also believe that our new colleague is a person who thinks in a creative way and find innovative approaches to scientific problems. You are enthusiastic and curiosity-driven towards finding answers to scientific questions, coming up with solutions to technical problems and learning new skills. You can work in an independent and goal-oriented way, but you also enjoy team work and have the ability to communicate and collaborate in a global setting with cross-functional groups.
Your profile
• PhD degree?in molecular/cell biology, genetics or relevant areas, or MSc with 2+ years' experience in academia or industry
• Strong molecular biology background and relevant hands-on skills.
• Expertise with mammalian cell culture and cellular assays, such as genetic manipulation
and evaluating genetic & functional outcomes using next generation sequencing, qPCR etc.
Desirable for the role:
• Solid understanding of genome engineering and current technologies.
• Experience with automation and high-throughput application
• Experience with producing and using viral vectors (lenti/AAV) for gene delivery in mammalian cells.
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
