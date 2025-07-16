Senior Scientist in Analytical Chemistry
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a scientist with expertise in analytical chemistry and automation? Would you like to work in an environment using state of the art technology in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then we have an opportunity for you!
The Role
We are seeking a Senior Scientist to join our Separation Science Laboratory, where you will help drive analytical and purification excellence within our R&D organization. In this hands-on laboratory role, you will apply your chromatography expertise to deliver pure, well-characterized compounds that will enable scientific advancement across diverse projects. You will work collaboratively with colleagues, address complex technical challenges, and develop innovative solutions to propel project objectives at various stages of drug discovery.
At the Senior Scientist level, you will be expected to lead local scientific and technological development projects and contribute to global initiatives, ensuring our separation science capabilities continue to meet future demands. Based at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden, this role offers a unique opportunity to combine practical laboratory skills with deep theoretical knowledge and make a meaningful impact within a vibrant scientific community.
Pharmaceutical Sciences is a function within AstraZeneca's Biopharmaceuticals R&D unit that creates innovative, efficient solutions by transforming molecules into investigative medicines meeting the unmet needs of future patients. The function has five departments: Early Chemical Development, Advanced Drug Delivery, Early Product Development and Manufacturing, Project Management, and Data Science and Modelling. Our multifaceted portfolio of projects includes traditional small molecules, nucleotide-based therapies, and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
Early Chemical Development is responsible for developing manufacturing routes and processes as well as delivering batches of drug substance for projects in the late discovery and early development portfolio and its key skill areas include Analytical Chemistry, Crystallization, Isotope Chemistry, Large-Scale Laboratory (Kilo-Lab) Manufacturing, Process Chemistry, Process Engineering and Separation Science.
The Separation Science Laboratory supports the design and evaluation of new candidate drugs through purification and characterization of small molecules and New Modalities. Our state-of-the-art laboratories are equipped with a comprehensive range of chromatography systems to support various scales (mg to kg), complemented by a wide array of detectors and liquid handling technologies. This cutting-edge infrastructure enables us to efficiently support projects throughout the drug discovery process.
Education, Qualifications, Skills, and Experience
*
A Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry or a related field or a university degree with at least 3 years relevant postgraduate experience
*
Excellent knowledge of analytical chromatographic and detection techniques, including method development and instrument troubleshooting
*
A track record of applying analytical chemistry techniques to solve scientific problems
*
Proven laboratory skills and a strong desire to contribute practically
*
Excellent collaboration, communication, and planning skills with a strong sense of responsibility, teamwork, and delivery focus
*
Experience in developing scripts to support laboratory automation workflows is highly desirable, with expertise in Python or other relevant automation programming languages preferred.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be.
What's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available, and we hope it's yours.
If you are interested, apply now!
Please note applications must include your CV and a cover letter which presents you and your key areas of strength / development and why you should be considered for the role (Please make sure to combine your cover letter and CV into a single document, as the system only allows you to upload one file).
Welcome with your application no later than 17th August 2025. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-231555". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9429765