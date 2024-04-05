Senior Scientist Highplex
2024-04-05
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to aNASDAQ-listedorganization with a strong global presence, abroad portfolioof flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5400proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visitwww.olink.com
Position Description
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Senior Scientist to join our Highplex Department and thereby enabling the growth by the addition of capabilities in the area of assay development and protein characterization. This role participates in, and leads research and development of concept design, product ideas and products in accordance with project plans and work schedules. As Senior Scientist, you will be a member of the Highplex management team and report directly the Department Director Highplex. This role is based in our Uppsala headquarters.
Primary Responsibilities
• Active participation in driving the development of product concepts and ideas.
• Independently plan and conduct laboratory work in accordance with set project plans and work schedules.
• Document, evaluate and report results from the laboratory work.
• Participate as project member or core team member in meetings and project planning.
• Independently lead colleagues in development, product care or research activities.
• Work in accordance with Olink's quality system and relevant instructions for laboratory work.
• Take an active part in development of the highplex function together with Department Director Highplex and the management team.
Qualifications/skills
Ph.D. in a relevant field (e.g., Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Immunology) or equivalent experience.
Five or more years' of industrial R&D experience as an independent scientist using methods within immunoassay development.
Experience and in-depth knowledge of proteomics, preferably immunologic methods.
Experience and in-depth knowledge of molecular biology technologies such asNGS, qPCR and PCR.
Experience in related proteomics disciplines is preferred.
Thorough scientific understanding of the field of proteomics, proteins, and immunoassay development.
Proven experience in strategic work supporting management and stakeholders in decision making and recommendations within relevant field.
Understanding of data analysis including essential statistical analysis for statistical/scientific validity.
Strong communication and writing skills for presentation and documentation in English. Proficient communication also in Swedish is preferred.
As a person you are a team player who finds it easy to communicate with others, both within the team and cross-functionally. You love to solve problems by thinking outside the box and you have an eye for details. Finally, you are a positive person who is flexibility in terms of your daily tasks.
If you are a driven scientist with a passion for developing innovative protein assays and want to be part of a team at the forefront of biotechnology, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.04.30. Ersättning
