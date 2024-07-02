Senior scientist, Computational Biology to Moleculent
2024-07-02
Are you a passionate and talented individual with strong analytical skills and a keen interest in unraveling the mysteries of biological data using cutting-edge technology? We have the perfect opportunity for you! Join our team and work towards a meaningful cause in a dynamic startup environment with smart and friendly individuals in a very innovative team.
Moleculent is on a mission to build products that yield new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is a chance for you to join a focused and dedicated team with extensive experience building successful life-science companies and products.
This is a permanent position based in Solna, Stockholm. For the right person, remote or hybrid work could be a possibility.
We welcome your application today, but please note that the recruitment process will be paused in July and resumed at the beginning of August.
