Senior Scientist Bioscience Renal in vitro
2025-02-24
Job description
Are you an experienced hands-on in vitro biologist with excellent in vitro experimental skills? Would you like to apply your expertise in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then this role might be the one for you!
At AstraZeneca, you will be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued. We thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
We now offer an exciting opportunity for a dedicated Senior Scientist to join the Bioscience Renal in vitro team within the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic area. The position is placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As Senior Scientist at the Bioscience Renal department you will be part of a vibrant team that focus on finding new treatment options to patients with renal disease. In the in vitro team we work with various pre-clinical models and different drug modalities. You will take part of both establishing new methods, using a wide array of established analysis in cell culture and advanced 3D models as well as driving new targets. At AstraZeneca, you will work together with experts from different functions and be part of project teams.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline 2024-03-06
Responsibilities
What you'll do:
As a senior research scientist in the Renal in vitro team, you will independently design, plan and perform high quality in vitro experiments. You will identify and implement new methods/assays relevant for renal disease area and use a wide array of the latest technologies to analyze biological samples.
Other accountabilities:
Performing conceptual interpretation and presentation of generated data
Delivering data, reports, and regulatory documents
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Master's degree in biology, biotechnology, biomedicine, physiology, or medicine
Experience from in vitro work in molecular biology and other technologies such as western blot, ELISA, flow cytometry and cell imaging
Extensive expertise in cell culture-related work
Strong oral and written communication skills. English is essential, Swedish is appreciated but is not a requirement
Desirable for the role:
PhD in biology, biotechnology, biomedicine, physiology, or medicine
Proven publication record
Renal biology background
Experience from Pharmaceutical industry
Experience in cell metabolism and mitochondrial biology
