Senior Scientist, Assay Development
2023-12-04
The Bigger Picture
We're an early-stage startup working at the intersection of AI and synthetic biology. We offer a unique workplace and culture that rejects small outcome thinking. Our culture is defined by a strong focus on real-world impact, innovation and speed of execution.
Join on our mission to reimagine the relationship between technology and biology.
The Role
You will join our Assay Development team as a Senior Scientist. You will work closely with other members of the team to build and scale our experimental assay setup. You will also work closely with members of our technical team to provide feedback and insights on our proprietary software to further bridge technical- and wet lab operations.
To thrive in this role, you likely have:
a Ph.D. in Biotechnology, or a related discipline, with relevant academic and/or industrial experience.
extensive experience working with molecular biology and large molecules
exposure to lab automation for high-throughput experimentation
a mix of academic- and industrial experiences
You will also benefit from having:
excellent communication skills
an ability to think from first principles and innovate your way around bottlenecks in any relevant workflow
a strong willingness to experiment with less explored and novel techniques
a preference for a dynamic and fast-paced work environment with high agency
Application process
The selection and interview process is ongoing. Please send your application to jobs@ionlace.com
