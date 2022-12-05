Senior Scientist And Teamlead To Moleculent
Moleculent AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moleculent AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Moleculent is now hiring a Senior Scientist/Team Lead with strong scientific, technical, and leadership skills. This is a chance for you to be a part of a smart, innovative team with minimal hierarchy and maximum enthusiasm.
We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are ready to take on new challenges with enthusiasm and personal commitment. To fit the role, you have industrial experience from the life science industry and passion for development of molecular assays and products that make a difference.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop advanced technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is a chance for the right person to join a focused and dedicated team with a passion for developing a word class product! The team behind Moleculent has a long experience of building successful companies and products in life science.
This is a permanent position based in Solna, Stockholm. We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
JOB DESCRIPTION
You will be a part of the R&D team that consists of ~20 people. You will work with the development of protocols and methods and will be involved in all stages of product development, from concept design to realized product. This includes responsibilities for planning your own projects, design and execute experiments, and analyze and interpret results to support project decisions and milestones.
This is primarily a lab-based and operative Senior Scientist role that includes Team Lead responsibility for three people. You will be responsible for operational success and resource management of the team and act as a resource for coordinating, motivation, and guidance.
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit the role, you have a Master of Science and preferably also a PhD (or comparable experience) in molecular biology, biotechnology, molecular medicine or other relevant scientific discipline.
You have a broad working knowledge of molecular biology and at least 3 years of relevant industrial experience following a PhD. Working experience from product development within life science from concept to launch including design-transfer to manufacturing, working with requirements, specifications and verification is seen as very valuable.
You have extensive experience in molecular technology /assay development and have developed products from concept to launch. Prior experience as a Team Lead or similar is a big advantage.
Fluent written and spoken English and excellent communication and computer skills is a requirement. It is important that you have extensive experience of laboratory work and enjoy working in a laboratory.
Valuable skills include:
• Experience of assay development within the areas of next generation sequencing (NGS), single cell analysis, immunoassays, microarrays, in situ assays and fluorescence microscopy and general molecular assay development.
• Expertise in molecular DNA technology, oligonucleotides, probes and DNA modifying enzymes is advantageous.
• Computational and statistical data analysis of complex data sets for product and assay development.
• Project planning, communication, and goal setting in cross functional projects
As a person you are a self-motivated scientist who enjoys leading from the bench and applying your experience in molecular assay development. You lead by example and have a can-do attitude and hands-on mentality.
You have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a proactive approach, together with an interest in identifying, investigating, and solving technical challenges together with your colleagues.
It is important that you are focused on communication and teamwork and that you feel comfortable and are productive in a dynamic, fast-paced and changing environment. As a Team Lead you have a calm and pragmatic approach to challenging situations and are friendly, positive, and fun to work with!
Reimbursement package includes equity-based compensation opportunities.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement of therapies, diagnostics and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology.https://www.moleculent.com/ Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moleculent AB
(org.nr 559317-8907), https://www.moleculent.com/ Arbetsplats
Moleculent Jobbnummer
7228282