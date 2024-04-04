Senior Scientist Analytics, Advanced Drug Delivery
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an analytical chemist with experience in the pre-clinical phase of drug development? Do you have a passion for analytical characterization and stability understanding of liquid formulations? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you. AstraZeneca is seeking a Senior Scientist in Analytics to join our Small Molecule Preformulation team within the Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) function. This role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and is part of our Pharmaceutical Sciences division.
Accountabilities:
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca delivers the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug products. Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides to RNA based therapeutics across AstraZeneca's therapy areas. Advanced Drug Delivery (ADD) resides within Pharmaceutical Sciences with a mission to provide novel products to AstraZeneca's clinical pipeline.
As an Analytical Senior Scientist working in the pre-clinical development phase within ADD, you will independently support drug projects from the first in vivo studies to candidate drug nomination. You will focus on various small molecule projects and develop suitable analytical techniques to risk assess formulation development for PK, PK/PD studies, and toxicology studies, but also to influence suitable choice of compounds for further development. This is an exciting role where you as an analytical scientist are anticipated to perform and evaluate theoretical and experimental stability assessments looking for potential degradation pathways. You will develop new stability indicating methods for our pre-clinical formulations and set up methods for the validation of the quality of our products. You will also participate in scientific initiatives and technical improvement development within the department to increase scientific knowledge and simplify our data generation and handling. You will work as a member of pharmaceutical project teams, and in close collaboration with other analysts, formulators, solid state, biopharmaceutics experts at AstraZeneca.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
*
Develop suitable analytical methods for early pre-clinical development, by considering all factors needed for appropriate method development, e.g. API properties, suitability of method for intended use (internal/external analytical capability), detection limits of impurities, degree of separation needed etc.
*
Perform essential characterization of the formulations and API e.g. forced degradation, formulation degradation assessment, solubility measurements etc.
*
Communicate analytical learnings that are important for cross-functional development, e.g. degradation pathways (theoretical and experimental), suitable and unsuitable analytical techniques, potential chemistry development to avoid API degradation issues.
*
Generate, evaluate, and communicate data clearly and reliably in accordance with current standard procedures.
*
Provide analytical support and work collaboratively on scientific initiatives and improvement projects together with other specialists within these areas.
*
Support training of junior members of the staff in techniques and theoretical knowledge.
*
Acting as a member of cross-skilled drug development project teams, but also within project and scientific networks. Expected to deliver analytical assessments within projects teams, but also across other functions.
*
Ensures own work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
PhD or MSc with +5 years of experience in industrial setting in a scientific discipline relevant to early analytical science (e.g., organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, pharmaceutical technology, surface & colloid chemistry) or equivalent industrial experience within oral pharmaceutical drug development.
*
Good knowledge of analytical chemistry techniques such as chromatography, mass-spectrometry, spectroscopy, NMR, and good knowledge of experimental planning and method development.
*
Basic knowledge of organic chemistry to support mechanistic degradation processes and pathways.
*
Understanding of principles and applications of Good Laboratory Practices (GMP/GLP).
*
Ability to communicate in English, both orally and in writing.
To be a successful candidate, you should have experience of organic and analytical chemistry, and have an in-depth knowledge of the most common analytical techniques used in the pre-clinical phase, but also when and why different methods are being used. You should have experience working within the Discovery setting in industry. You should possess an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work, be flexible and have a collaborative and problem-solving mind-set. We are looking for a senior scientist with effective communication and planning skills, balanced with the ability to work independently. In addition, you will need an intense sense of responsibility, teamwork capability and be delivery focused.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. Join us at AstraZeneca where we truly understand science and apply it every day to strengthen and grow our pipeline. We are using our unique scientific capabilities to deliver what we believe to be one of the most productive pipelines in the industry.
Ready to make a difference? Apply today!
Welcome with your application no later than April 21st, 2024. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-196545". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca maria.elmberg1@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
8586989