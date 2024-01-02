Senior Scientist Analytical Chemistry
Job description
Analytical Senior Scientists, Inhalation Product Development
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person. Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
We're looking for talented and motivated Analytical Scientists to join our Analytical Sciences team working with characterization of inhaled molecules within IPD in Gothenburg.
As a Senior Analytical Scientist you will independently design, lead and perform high quality analytical science to support project decisions. You will join a highly collaborative team who works with both manual and automated analytical techniques to deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
To be successful in this role you will need a scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus. You should possess an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work, be flexible and have a collaborative and problem-solving mind-set. This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent analytical expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of analytical science at AstraZeneca.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Selection and interviews will be ongoing.
The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
For more information:
Please contact Veronika Knudsenveronika.knudsen@randstad.se
Responsibilities
As a Senior Analytical Scientist you will independently design, lead and perform high quality analytical science to support project decisions. You will join a highly collaborative team who works with both manual and automated analytical techniques to deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Msc (Ph.D degree a plus) in relevant scientific discipline or 5+ years of industrial experience of analytical work with small molecules or biomolecules in the drug development phase.
Expertise in analytical chromatography and relevant detection techniques for small molecules
Extensive in analytical method development and validation.
Experience with solving technical challenges and problems.
Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis and experience working in a GMP environment is not mandatory but a plus.
Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate in English both orally and in writing within a global project environment.
Other Desirable skills:
Experience of working in a GMP environment.
Profound knowledge of the discovery and development phase and awareness of clinical drug development.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
