Senior Scientist
IVV Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-04-27
IVV Labs AB is a laboratory services company that is part of an international group with operations in USA, China and Europe. At this time, we are looking for Senior Scientist who could set the organization's scientific vision and priorities. Your main working language will be English but you must also be able to work in Chinese. If you do not already speak Swedish, you must be willing to make the commitment to learn.
Responsibilities
• Develop and implement strategies for identifying and evaluating new technologies and platforms for clinical diagnosis;
• Ensure that the organization conducts work in a high-quality, ethical, and responsible manner;
• Assess customer and collaborator requirements and ensure their needs are met;
• Manage a team of scientists and researchers, providing guidance and mentoring as needed;
• Build and maintain relationships with key opinion leaders, academic and research institutions, and other stakeholders;
• Collaborate with other members of the senior leadership team to ensure that the company's business objectives are achieved;
• Globally represent and promote the company at scientific conferences and meetings.
Required qualifications
• PHD degree in microbiology with experience in molecular diagnostics;
• International experience with knowledge of the diagnostic market in various continents;
• Fluency/general understanding of English, Mandarin, and other dialects for continental reach;
• Three plus years of experience in a customer facing environment;
• Knowledge of laboratory processes and quality control statistics;
• Demonstrated ability to train laboratory staff;
• Flexible, with willingness to travel internationally as required;
• Track record of successful collaboration with academic, industry, and research institutions;
• Publications in scientific journals. Så ansöker du
