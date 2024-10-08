Senior Scientist - Polymer Materials
2024-10-08
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Are you a forward-thinking R&D Scientist enthusiastic about Polymer Materials and Technology? Dive into a collaborative role where you'll support innovation through diverse development projects and conduct thorough analysis on polymer microstructure, properties, and processing. Team up with us and engage in innovative tasks that extend the limits of expertise in our field!
Internal R&D projects and external consulting with full responsibility
In the role within the Chemistry & Materials department, you will be involved in a range of R&D endeavors focused on power cables, in addition to providing consultancy on polymer materials for both internal and external stakeholders across diverse project scales and timelines. In this role you will work in a team of experts from different areas for solving complex cross-disciplinary technical questions to develop the next generation of cables to connect a greener world. In your daily work you will have access to a highly flexible and modern laboratory for polymer characterization and processing, with a broad range of analytical instruments and processing equipment that provide a great capability to grow and support in R&D projects and technical investigations.
Key Responsibilities:
* Participation in R&D projects within cable insulation materials and cable technology
* Facilitate innovation projects regarding polymer-based materials development, characterization and processing
* Conducting experimental work and analysis on polymers relevant to the projects
* Contributing in external consulting assignments, from discussions with customers and planning to execution and reporting
* Secure high quality in all deliveries, while being efficient
* Responsible for upkeeping of relevant lab instruments
* Project management with financial and technical follow-up
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10th November 2024. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you may contact Recruiting Manager Amir Karim, amir.karim@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to the HR Business Partner, Anna Lundell, at: anna.lundell@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
R&D Scientist within polymer material properties and characterization
We are looking for a team member with interest and hands-on experience in experimental laboratory work related to polymer materials. The role requires engaging collaboratively, possessing clear verbal and written communication skills, creative problem-solving, and a natural inquisitiveness for complex issues. You easily form professional relationships and maintain customer loyalty, demonstrating a solid focus on service provision.
Apart from this, you do also have:
* Ph.D. degree or Master's degree with industrial experience in polymer materials and technology
* Experience in different techniques for polymer characterization and processing; e.g. DSC, DMA, Rheology, FTIR, TGA, Compounding
* Theoretical knowledge of physical properties and processing of polymers
* Knowledge about high voltage insulation, theory and experiments is meritorious
* Knowledge of ionic/molecular diffusion and permeability in polymer materials is also meritorious
* Project management skills with and good business understanding
* Skilled at performing tasks autonomously and collaboratively within a team framework
