Senior Scientist - Immune Cell Therapy
Hays AB / Biomedicinjobb / Mölndal Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Mölndal
2023-04-19
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Stenungsund
, Vara
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join and be a key player in the build of the new Biopharmaceuticals R&D Cell Therapy department.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Senior Scientist - Immune Cell Therapy
Job Description Summary
Fully competent in own research area within Bioscience discipline. Initiate, direct and perform research experiments and implementing strategies. Will be able to work without direct supervision and be able to advise/train less experienced scientists.
Job Description
Are you an experienced scientist in the field of immune cell therapy? Would you like to apply your immunology expertise and turn your ideas into life-changing cell-based medicines for the non-oncology diseases? Join us and be a key player in the build of our new Biopharmaceuticals R&D Cell Therapy department. Together we will push the boundaries of Science!
At AstraZeneca, you will be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued. We thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment. The role will be placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in the lovely city of Gothenburg, Sweden. Here you will be part of an international, open-minded and creative working atmosphere based on collaboration and innovation.
Biopharmaceuticals R&D is committed to the development of next-generation innovative medicines, and we are building a Cell Therapy Department to establish AstraZeneca as a world leader in Cell Therapy across disease areas within Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory and Inflammation (R&I). The Cell Therapy Department will bring together 50 specialists across Europe and the U.S. to support the organization with cell therapy expertise and capabilities, while working in close collaboration with experts across AstraZeneca globally to leverage the existing and emerging cell platforms, novel cell engineering and gene editing technologies.
What you'll do
Building on your background in immunology you will apply your skills in a regenerative medicine setting, working collaboratively with project leaders, in vitro, and in vivo scientists, and therapy area specialists to ensure efficient progress of Cell Therapy projects. The role is focused on laboratory-based activities and you will use your scientific expertise to design and run experiments and deliver high quality data.
You will play a leading role in developing our scientific capabilities and presenting your work both internally and externally, working in a highly cross disciplinary environment with local and international colleagues.
Accountabilities include:
* Independently assess and report data with little or no guidance, in a clear and concise manner, with an understanding of its implications within the overall context of drug discovery to support project decisions and milestones
* Communicate and share relevant information between distinct projects within the bioscience department as well as across other functions and externally
* Keep up to date with relevant scientific literature and technology platforms as well as writing and publishing scientific papers
* May lead projects and a small team of project researchers.
Essential for the role
In this role it is essential to have good social and communication skills, be collaborative and a strong team player. You should be able to work independently, take own initiatives and have a positive, goal oriented and problem-solving attitude. You also have:
* Ph.D. in Cell Biology, Immunology, or a related discipline, with relevant academic or industrial experience
* Strong background in cell and molecular immunology with experience in CAR-T, Natural Killer or T regulatory cells or other immune cell therapy development
* Extensive experience in culturing and expanding immune cells
* Extensive experience in advanced multi-color flow cytometry and FACS
* Proficiency in assays interrogating immune cell function, such as cellular activation, cytokine release, proliferation, cytotoxicity/suppression
* Excellent presentation, communication, and organizational skills
Desirable for the role
* Track record of high-quality publications, patents, and/or developing pipeline projects in a pharmaceutical or biotechnology setting
* Experience with gene engineering/editing of primary immune cells including CRISPR/Cas9, viral/ non-viral engineering, base editing, etc.
Why AstraZeneca?
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic R&D centers. With more than 2,400 employees from over than 50 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-26
E-post: Hays.37933.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900411". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB R&D Kontakt
James Li matus@hays.pl +46704506027 Jobbnummer
7678369