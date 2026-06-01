Senior Scientist - Histology of respiratory diseases
Randstad AB / Naturvetarjobb / Mölndal Visa alla naturvetarjobb i Mölndal
2026-06-01
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Senior Scientist - Histology of respiratory diseases
Are you an experienced scientist ready to apply your skills in a diverse and dynamic company? If you can envision providing scientific expertise in a role that can impact patients' lives – join us now!
At AstraZeneca, we believe in the potential of our people and you will develop beyond what you thought possible. We make the most of your skills and passion by actively supporting you to see what you can achieve no matter where you start with us.
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases such as asthma, COPD, IPF, IBD, RA and SLE.
The successful candidate will join a highly motivated team that works closely together with other departments focusing on Target Translational Science, Bioscience In vitro assays and Drug Metabolism/Pharmacokinetics to support discovery projects and to drive new exciting research. Are you ready to join us?
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
As a Senior Scientist you will be a vital member of the department and in various working teams to progress our respiratory and immunological drug discovery projects. You will actively take part in scientific discussions, gain input from others and be involved in multiple project meetings to present and discuss experimental plans and data.
This is a partly lab-based role where you will be actively involved in experimental phase of histological analyses, with responsibility to coordinate, perform and evaluate experiments as well as drive the establishment of new techniques. Characterization and validation of target expression and subsequent evaluation of engagement of the target by drug treatment in both patient and in vivo tissue samples will be key areas of your daily work. You will independently assess and report data with a clear understanding of its reliability, interpretation of findings and draw appropriate conclusions with input from others.
We are looking for a team player with strong background in histology and related image analysis techniques with a specific focus on respiratory diseases, ideally complemented by some experience in pathology and pre-clinical drug discovery processes.
So, what's next!
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
Qualifications
We are now looking to recruit a Senior Scientist experienced in histology with a background in image analysis and ideally experience with pathological assessment of respiratory diseases. If you have a drive for innovation and idea generation as well as excellent laboratory skills, this is a great opportunity to join the Bioscience Department within Immunology. The role is located at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/2394a907-eb9b-4537-bae2-a0657182af89
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9939736