Senior Scientist - Histology of immune-mediated diseases
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-08-19
Are you an experienced scientist ready to apply your skills in a diverse and dynamic company? If you can envision providing scientific expertise in a role that can impact patients' lives - join us now!
Our team is growing and we are now looking to recruit a Senior Scientist experienced in histology with a background in image analysis and ideally experience with pathological assessment of immune-mediated diseases. If you have a drive for innovation and idea generation as well as excellent laboratory skills, this is a great opportunity to join the Bioscience In Vivo Department within Early Respiratory and Immunology. The role is located at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases such as asthma, COPD, IPF, IBD, RA and SLE.
The successful candidate will join a highly motivated team that works closely together with other departments focusing on Target Translational Science, Bioscience In vitro assays and Drug Metabolism/Pharmacokinetics to support discovery projects and to drive new exciting research. Are you ready to join us?
What you'll do?
As a Senior Scientist you will be a vital member of the department and in various working teams to progress our respiratory and immunological drug discovery projects. You will actively take part in scientific discussions, gain input from others and be involved in multiple project meetings to present and discuss experimental plans and data.
This is a partly lab-based role where you will be actively involved in experimental phase of histological analyses, with responsibility to coordinate, perform and evaluate experiments as well as drive the establishment of new techniques. Characterization and validation of target expression and subsequent evaluation of engagement of the target by drug treatment in both patient and in vivo tissue samples will be key areas of your daily work. You will independently assess and report data with a clear understanding of its reliability, interpretation of findings and draw appropriate conclusions with input from others.
We are looking for a great teammate with strong background in histology and related image analysis techniques with a specific focus on autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases, ideally complemented by some experience in pathology and pre-clinical drug discovery processes.
Essential for the role
*
PhD in a relevant field (area of Bioscience/Immunology) ideally complemented with experience of working in a drug discovery environment
*
Strong experimental histology skills in performing immunohistochemistry, istochemistry, in situ hybridization (including RNAscope) with automated machines (e.g. Ventana Discovery Ultra and Leica Bond)
*
Experience with immune cell identification and characterization (cluster of differentiation antigens, transcription factors, cytokines, etc)"
*
Knowledge in histology scoring and histomorphometry
*
Proven knowledge and experience in image analysis platforms (e.g. Visiopharm and Halo)
*
Understanding of statistical methods, quality control and data reporting/archiving
*
Be respectful, communicate openly and show effective collaborative behavior to obtain high quality study results
*
Excellent written and oral communication skills, including presentation skills. You are organized and incorporate the views of others in your communication and collaboration
Desirable for the role
*
Knowledge of immune-mediated diseases, with a specific focus on gut, skin, joint, liver and/or kidney immunity including target and mechanism knowledge and basic understanding of pharmacokinetics
*
Some experience in pathology
*
Good understanding of pharmacology, physiology and immunology
*
Familiarity with deep learning image analysis methods, e.g. image segmentation and classification
*
Practical experience with a scripting language (Phyton, R) modelling tools
*
Knowledge in advanced histological techniques such as spatial transcriptomics, hyperplex staining and tissue optical clearing
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
What's next?
If you are ready to make a difference - apply today, and we'll make it happen together! We welcome your application until September 9, 2024.
Where can I find out more?
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Culture and atmosphere of the Gothenburg site: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6496327311678410752/
