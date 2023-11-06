Senior Scientist - Automation in Oral Product Development
Do you have experience in, and passion for analytical science and automation? Would you like to apply your knowledge and be part of the transformation of our labs in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we are the bridge between forward-thinking science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
We are currently looking for a Senior Scientist - Automation in Oral Product Development (OPD). Our vision is to transform product design and development to enable us to deliver new medicines to patients. Oral products are a key growth area for AstraZeneca, covering a wide range of projects including small molecule immediate release as well as modified release and complex formulations.
We're looking for a skilled and motivated automation scientist to join one of our analytical teams in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is an exciting opportunity where you will be key in developing our laboratories, taking the next step into the future.
What you'll do
You will join a highly collaborative team developing and implementing automation to take analytical science and product development to the next level of efficiency, quality and innovation. You will work globally cross OPD and with our key partners in PT&D and commercial manufacturing sites. You will be responsible for evaluating new technologies and for implementing and maintaining GMP-status on automation instrumentation. You will be accountable for developing, validating and executing automated analytical methods.
You will get the opportunity to use your professional skills in a highly advanced research environment and contribute to the progression of drug projects at AstraZeneca.
Essential for the role
To be successful in this role you will need expertise in analytical chemistry and an interest in implementation of automation in a laboratory setting. Excellent skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
* University degree or equivalent experience (BSc, MSc, PhD) in relevant subject area, with industry experience
* Experience from working with chromatography and other techniques e.g. HPLC/UPLC, and dissolution, both in a GxP and a non GxP environment
* Experience from working with automated analytical procedures
* Experience of the analytical area such as method development and method validation.
* Knowledge of solutions available for automation with awareness of global automation suppliers and a record of leading supplier selection for automated systems and services
* Excellent communication skills and a proven track record of working collaboratively to develop innovative solutions
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering ground-breaking methods and bringing unexpected teams together.
So, what's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Great! We welcome your application no later than 18th November, 2023.
