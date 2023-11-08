Senior Scientist - Analytical Chemistry New Modalities
2023-11-08
Are you a scientist with expertise in chromatography and analysis? Would you like to work in a cross-functional environment using state of the art technology? Then you might be our next member in the Separation Science Laboratory team!
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
We're looking for a talented and motivated senior scientist to join our Separation Science Laboratory team within the Pharmaceutical Science function at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
The vision for Pharmaceutical Sciences is to deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules to nucleotide-based therapies and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
You will join a highly competent team and collaboratively drive the delivery of pure compounds to our early portfolio. With a background in separation science, you'll demonstrate expertise applied to the purification and characterization of synthetic peptides, oligonucleotides and molecular conjugates thereof.
This is a laboratory-based role where you will be accountable for providing separation science and analytical expertise to facilitate the delivery of different new modalities with right quality to portfolio projects across our therapy areas within AstraZeneca. The team is working in close collaboration with scientists in other functions with the goal to develop the therapeutics of the future. We believe that our new colleague has background in chromatography and mass spectrometry of peptides and oligonucleotides, has a problem-solving mindset and can find innovative approaches to complex scientific questions. You work well independently, but you also enjoy teamwork and collaboration and can communicate well across functional boundaries.
Essential for the role
* University degree or PhD in a relevant scientific field and a couple of years' experience from industry
* In depth scientific knowledge in analytical chemistry; both chromatography and mass spectrometry
* Work independently in a laboratory-based environment.
* Practical experience in purification and analysis of peptides and oligonucleotides
* Technical skills and experience to use and maintain chromatographic equipment.
* Excellence in problem-solving and innovation
* Ability to identify new approaches and technologies to improve project support.
* Experience of communicating with scientists and stakeholders in a cross-disciplinary environment
* Excellent English, both spoken and written.
Desirable for the role
* Experience from working with automation and robotics
* Strong influencing and prioritization skills and acting decisively to ensure timely delivery
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
