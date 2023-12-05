Senior Scala/Java developer
2023-12-05
Company Description
Welcome to Industrial and Digital Solutions, a part of AFRY, and a digital leader and powerhouse in the industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, design and cyber security. The urgent need for sustainable transition in society is paving the way for rapid digital-driven change. As digital technologies reshape all industries, the implications for businesses are broad, and so are the opportunities to make an impact. At Digital Services we have brought together our leading digital expertise and key digital technologies in one place to help clients to accelerate their digital transition.
Job Description
We are continuing to grow and need to bolster our team with more exceptional Java/Scala developers. In this role you'll be responsible for building big data services and pipelines, using Scala, at one of our most innovative clients. You'll develop algorithms to match, conflate, identify anomalies, as well as improve the simplicity, scale, and efficiency of the systems to handle more and more data, as well as improving the turnaround time in order to keep the data as fresh as possible. As a part of this you are also expected to identify and propose improvements, such as automating parts of the current process and formulating requirements for new functionality and ways of designing such a solution.
This role will suit you if you are fast at identifying solutions and enjoy and employ a great deal of creativity in the problem-solving process. Your colleagues will be among the best and brightest the region has to offer who will both support you in learning more and challenge your thoughts and ideas in order to arrive at the best solution. Despite your substantial experience and knowledge as a developer, it's natural for you to continue to grow and develop in your role, benefit from your new colleagues and their wisdom, as well as sharing your previous experiences and helping others use that knowledge in their work.
Qualifications
Able to wear multiple hats, 'do what it takes '- ability and attitude
Strong programming and design skills
Deep knowledge and extensive experience of the JVM, preferably Scala
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
Either permanent residency in Sweden, or commitment to moving to Sweden, preferably near Malmö as the work is on-site in Malmö.
Extra Merit qualifications:
Event Streaming, e.g Kafka
Ability to design and implement APIs and REST services
Experience with one or more application frameworks like Spark, Akka, Play
Big data ETL and data streaming
NoSQL Databases
Experience or knowledge on how to apply Machine Learning or AI on large amounts of data
Additional Information
Contact:
Marcos Cabral Svensson
Section Manager at AFRY, IT Solutions Southmarcos.cabralsvensson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
