Senior SAP Test Manager
2026-02-05
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Test Manager to lead end-to-end testing in a large-scale SAP transformation program. You will ensure solution quality across SAP modules, integrations, data flows, and technical components, working closely with business stakeholders, IT teams, and implementation partners.
Job DescriptionDefine, maintain, and communicate the overall test strategy, test plan, and quality standards
Plan and lead test phases such as SIT, end-to-end testing, UAT, regression testing, and performance testing
Coordinate testing activities across SAP workstreams, business teams, and external vendors/partners
Run defect triage including prioritization, follow-up, and governance of resolution
Oversee test environments, test data readiness, and the use of test management tools
Provide clear status reporting, highlight risks and dependencies, and support go-live readiness assessments
Lead and support test teams, including business testers and system integrator partners
Drive an increased level of automated testing across the SAP landscape
RequirementsProven experience as a Test Manager in large SAP ECC and/or SAP S/4HANA programs
Strong understanding of SAP business processes and integration landscapes
Expertise in structured testing methodologies and test management tools
Excellent communication skills with strong stakeholder management and leadership capability
Nice to haveExperience with test automation initiatives in complex SAP environments
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
