Senior SAP Support Specialist
2024-05-27
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
1st level SAP support and optimization of SAP processes
We are looking for a Support Specialist who will perform 1st level SAP support and be the contact person for SAP/ERP users, primarily for our Swedish entity. You will also act as a responsible partner towards related NKT stakeholders and users in scope as well as external partners. In addition, you will cooperate on strategy, roadmaps, and business case processes for SAP/ERP function together with the Digital Core SAP/ERP organization and your business organization.
You will report directly to the Manager for 1st level SAP Support and work closely with the Group IT teams i.e. Digital Core and the SAP organization. The position is located in Karlskrona, Sweden. You may expect to travel of max. 5 - 10 days per year within Europe.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Support business organization concerning usage of SAP system, functions and business processes.
• Solve 1st level SAP support tickets and communicate with users and other stakeholders regarding system support.
• Support improvement projects including testing, documentation and training.
• Implementing changes into the SAP systems together with the Digital Core SAP/ERP organization according to Group IT procedures and policies.
Motivated and structured candidate with a collaborative mindset
The position requires an individual who is adept at planning, consistently adheres to protocols, and is oriented towards accomplishing goals. In this role it is important to build a good and trusted relationship with business on all levels, therefore we are looking for an engaged person with a collaborative mindset who thrives on working with stakeholders within and outside the IT organization. In additional you are able to write and establish good documentation both in Swedish and English.
The preferred candidate for the role has:
• Minimum 3 years of experience with SAP/ERP support including relevant education.
• Fluent English and Swedish skills, spoken and written.
• Knowledge of SAP technologies, modules (ex FI/CO & PS) and procedures.
• Possessing ITIL, Prince2, and BPM certifications can be beneficial.
Do you find the position intriguing, but don't meet all the requirements, please share that with us. Knowledge gaps can be filled, and what matters most is your potential, motivation, and interest in contributing to our future. Ersättning
