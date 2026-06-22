Senior Sap S/4hana Crm Functional Consultant
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a Nordic customer IT environment where SAP solutions support customer-facing processes across several business units. A major migration from SAP CRM to S/4HANA is now being prepared, and you will strengthen the existing CRM team in this transition. In this role, you get to combine functional SAP expertise with business understanding and help shape how customer engagement processes evolve in a complex utility setting. It is a strong opportunity if you want to influence an important transformation involving SAP CRM, S/4HANA Utilities, and cross-system integrations.
Job DescriptionYou will support and influence the migration from SAP CRM to S/4HANA.
You will work closely with the existing CRM team within Billing & CRM to develop and operate customer-facing SAP solutions.
You will contribute functional expertise within SAP CRM and SAP S/4HANA Utilities for customer engagement.
You will help improve and document business processes connected to sales, service, and marketing.
You will collaborate on integration and middleware-related topics across SAP and surrounding systems.
You will coach and support colleagues proactively by sharing knowledge and contributing to the team's development.
RequirementsSenior experience as a functional consultant within SAP CRM.
Strong knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Utilities for customer engagement.
Experience working with Sales, Service, and marketing modules.
Knowledge of PME (Product Modeling Environment).
Experience working with middleware.
Experience documenting business processes.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work in an analytical and creative way.
Ability to work in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveFunctional knowledge of SAP IS-U, for example Move-in / -out, Contract Account, and CTI Integration.
Functional knowledge of relevant SAP modules such as ILM.
Experience integrating SAP with other systems using technologies such as OData and Idocs.
Experience handling performance issues in large-scale runs, for example during changes to master data.
Knowledge of the Swedish utility market.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7948141-2063807". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9972669