Senior SAP Project Manager
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced SAP Project Manager with strong exposure to Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and experience from energy, utilities, or other asset-intensive industries. The assignment supports the final phase of a large-scale SAP S/4HANA transformation program.
This phase represents the final and most complex release, involving tight timelines, multiple dependencies, and extensive migration and cutover activities.
This is a hands-on delivery and coordination role focused on driving IT execution across several workstreams and business stakeholders. Each workstream will have a dedicated lead reporting into this role.
Functional Scope
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)
Enterprise Portfolio & Project Management (EPPM)
Document Management (DMS)
Integrations with Finance, Controlling, Procurement, and related functions
Migration and cutover activities
Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate IT delivery for the final program release
Act as the link between program management and delivery teams
Coordinate business leads, IT workstreams, and external partners
Manage risks, dependencies, and delivery progress
Support and challenge workstreams to ensure alignment with scope, timeline, and quality objectives
Drive readiness for migration, cutover, and go-live activities
Provide structured reporting to program leadership and steering committees
Required Skills and Experience
Extensive experience delivering SAP S/4HANA transformation programs end-to-end
Proven track record in complex, multi-workstream project environments
Previous project experience involving SAP EAM and/or SAP EPPM
Strong experience with migration and cutover planning and execution
Background in energy, utilities, infrastructure, manufacturing, or other asset-intensive industries
Ability to operate effectively in high-pressure, multi-stakeholder environments
Fluent English, both written and spoken
Swedish language skills are considered an advantage
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Landsvägen 57 (visa karta
)
172 64 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Quest Consulting Kontakt
Kristian Beckman kristian.beckman@quest.se Jobbnummer
9978144