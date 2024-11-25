Senior Sales Engineer
About the RoleAs a Senior Sales Engineer at Tacton, you'll be at the heart of transforming our customers' businesses by showcasing the full potential of our cutting-edge CPQ solutions. You'll bridge the gap between innovative technology and real-world business challenges, playing a pivotal role in driving customer success. Your impact will be felt across our sales process, ensuring that every solution delivers tangible value to our clients. Working closely with our dynamic sales team, customers, and product management, you'll help shape the customer experience from start to finish.
What You Will DoIn this role, you will be at the forefront of customer interactions, helping them see how our solutions can meet their needs and transform their businesses. On a daily basis, you'll be:
Providing in-depth technical expertise on our CPQ solutions, including features, benefits, and integrations.
Collaborating with the sales team to understand customer needs, tailor presentations, and deliver compelling product demonstrations.
Acting as a trusted advisor, offering consultative solutions to help customers overcome their business challenges.
Engaging with prospects and customers throughout the sales cycle, answering technical questions, and addressing implementation concerns.
Leading proof of concept (POC) engagements to validate how our solutions fit customer requirements.
Collaborating with product management and development teams to share customer insights and drive product improvements.
Requirements
A bachelor's degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Business, or a related field (preferred).
At least 5 years of experience in a sales engineering or technical pre-sales role, preferably within a SaaS or CPQ environment.
Strong understanding of sales processes, pricing strategies, and configuration methodologies in the manufacturing industry.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
A proven track record of supporting sales teams and driving revenue growth.
The ability to thrive in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
Familiarity with CRM tools like Salesforce and CPQ systems (a plus).
Strong problem-solving skills with a customer-focused mindset.
Who Will Thrive in This Role
We're looking for someone who is passionate about technology and thrives on solving complex problems. If you enjoy working closely with both technical teams and customers to find the best solutions, you'll excel in this role. You should be collaborative, analytical, and customer-focused, with a knack for translating technical details into business value. If you're adaptable, enjoy fast-paced environments, and have a drive to deliver impactful solutions, you'll thrive as a Senior Sales Engineer at Tacton.
The recruitment process consists of
Screening call with Global Talent Acquisition Partner
Business interview with our hiring manager
Personality test and logical ability test
Cultural and background interview with global talent acquisition
Interview with internal partner
Challenge
Reference check
What we offerAt Tacton you will get the chance to develop your career in an organization that values teamwork and promotes individual growth. We offer a global and open environment working with the latest technology to solve important and complex problems in the manufacturing industry. We offer flexible working conditions, and our teamwork is based on knowledge sharing and professional respect.
Our work culture and why you belongCollaborative, Engaged, Trustworthy, Customer-Oriented, and Visionary. Do any of these value words resonate with you? - Our culture is so much more than words on a poster, we are all dedicated to making Tacton a great place to work. We may describe our culture as "casual" with little hierarchy, and no "big egos". We value effort and celebrate successes. We treat each other kindly and we politely disagree with no hard feelings.
You may find that Tactonites come from many different parts of the world, with many different stories and experiences. We think this diversity is part of what makes us great!
We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to providing an environment that champions diversity. The more inclusive we are, the stronger we become.
As a Tactonite, you will be welcomed with open arms. We have a comprehensive onboarding program that lets you get up to speed on everything Tacton does. We look forward to receiving your application. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as we consider applications on a rolling basis.
About TactonTacton is a leading software-as-a-service company trusted by global manufacturers. We started in the late 1990s when six computer scientists figured out a revolutionary way to help Manufacturers overcome their most business-critical product configuration challenges. Since then, we have grown to support global manufacturers seeking to thrive in a changing world.
