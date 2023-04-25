Senior RF system engineer
Senior RF System Engineer
About the job
It's an exciting time to join Nordic Semiconductor as we continue our rapid growth and pursue high ambitions with our dedicated colleagues worldwide. The Wi-Fi IC Group is a newly established global department who's looking for experienced R&D Engineers to join the team located in the city center of Stockholm. As a member of the RF system team you will be a vital part in the development of Nordic Semiconductor 's first generation of world-leading ultra-low power Wi-Fi devices.
Key responsibilities
Develop system models and radio close DSP algorithms
Develop calibration algorithms for Wi-Fi radios
Write Driver code for Wi-Fi radios
Generate specifications for the design team
Qualifications and skills
Master or PhD in Computer Science/Electronic Engineering or similar
Good mathematical understanding
Programming background in low-level languages, for example C, C++.
Strong skills in Matlab and Simulink
Basic understanding of HW description languages, for example System Verilog
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Personal skills
We are looking for a team player with strong collaboration skills and who also enjoys working independently. You have an analytical mindset with the ability to analyze complex systems and communicate and document results in a structured manner. We hope that you are curious to learn, eager to try out new things, and continuously improve, while also acknowledging that failure is sometimes an important part of learning. With your genuine interest in performing to the highest of your ability, we believe this is important to become a valuable part of our team.
Working for Nordic
Working for Nordic Semiconductor, you will be challenged, inspired and supported. Our teams enjoy a professional and informal working environment. We value and encourage continuous development of skills and expertise to the highest levels. We are proud of our Norwegian heritage, our highly skilled international workforce, world-leading innovation and professional excellence. We offer a variety of tasks and projects and the possibility to work alongside some of the world's leading experts within their field. We encourage our employees to challenge the established and dare to innovate, while expecting high performance, dedication and the will to learn.
Benefits
Competitive salary with short- and long-term incentive plan
Flexible working hours
Medical insurance
Family friendly policies, insurances, and benefits
Practical details
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
For more information, please contact Joakim Landmark at joakim.landmark@nordicsemi.no
.
Please note that this position might be subject to a background check.
Nordic Semiconductor is a Norwegian fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless communication technology that powers the Internet of Things (IoT). Nordic was established in 1983 and has more than 1000 employees across the globe. Our award-winning Bluetooth Low Energy solutions pioneered ultra-low power wireless, making us the global market leader. Our technology range was later supplemented by ANT+, Thread and Zigbee, and in 2018 we launched our low power, compact LTE-M/NB-IoT cellular IoT solutions to extend the penetration of the IoT. The Nordic portfolio was further complemented by Wi-Fi technology in 2021. Så ansöker du
