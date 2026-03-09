Senior RF/Microwave Engineer
2026-03-09
Are you ready to work with cutting-edge RF and microwave technology in a company where advanced physics meets commercial scaling? We are looking for a Senior RF/Microwave Engineer or Senior Physicist who will play a key role in the development of advanced hardware systems in a fast-growing technology company with global ambitions.
The Role As a Senior RF/Microwave Engineer, you will be a key technical contributor in the development of advanced RF and microwave systems. You will work closely with cross-functional teams in hardware development, physics, and product development to design, evaluate, and refine high-performance systems.
The role combines deep technical expertise with the opportunity to contribute to the long-term technical direction of RF-related development within the organization. In addition to hands-on engineering work, you will provide technical guidance to engineers across teams and support development projects to ensure alignment with the company's technology roadmap.
Your responsibilities include:
Designing and developing RF and microwave systems and components
Performing technical analysis, simulations, and system evaluations
Contributing to the technical direction of RF-related development activities
Providing technical leadership in RF and microwave development
Supporting design decisions with strong theoretical and practical understanding of RF systems
Collaborating with multidisciplinary teams across development and engineering
Contributing to innovation, technical problem solving, and system optimization
You will work closely with both engineering and leadership teams and contribute to bringing advanced technology from development to scalable applications.
We Offer A key technical role in a company with strong growth ambitions, where advanced RF technology plays a central role in future product development. You will have the opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues, influence technical direction, and see ideas evolve from concept to real-world applications. The organization offers short decision paths, high impact, and strong opportunities to contribute to cutting-edge technology development.
Who We Are Looking For We are looking for a senior engineer or physicist with deep expertise in RF and microwave technology and a strong background in advanced hardware systems.
You combine strong analytical and theoretical skills with practical engineering experience and enjoy working in technically complex environments. You are structured, collaborative, and motivated by solving challenging problems together with other specialists.
You thrive in environments where technology is central to the company's success and where innovation and technical excellence are key drivers.
The Company Our client is a growth-stage company operating within advanced hardware development in an internationally expanding, future-oriented industry. The business combines cutting-edge technology development with clear commercial focus and is entering a phase where both technology and organization are scaling in parallel.
Requirements
M.Sc. or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Physics, or related field
Strong background in RF and/or microwave engineering
Minimum 10 years of relevant experience after graduation
Extensive experience in hardware development
Experience working with high-frequency RF or microwave systems
Experience contributing to technical roadmaps and long-term technology development
Proven experience providing technical leadership within engineering teams
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to work in multidisciplinary engineering environments
Preferred Qualifications
15+ years of experience in hardware
Experience from deep-tech, research-driven, or high-growth environments
Experience with IP strategy and patent processes
We welcome your application. Please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis, which means the position may be filled before the final application date.
Application deadline: March 31, 2026
Start date: As agreed
Position: Full-time
Location: Gothenburg
Platsa is responsible for this recruitment process. Upon employment, you will be hired directly by our client. For any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter directly:
