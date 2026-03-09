Senior RF/Microwave Engineer

Platsa AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2026-03-09


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Platsa AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Härryda eller i hela Sverige

Are you ready to work with cutting-edge RF and microwave technology in a company where advanced physics meets commercial scaling? We are looking for a Senior RF/Microwave Engineer or Senior Physicist who will play a key role in the development of advanced hardware systems in a fast-growing technology company with global ambitions.
The Role As a Senior RF/Microwave Engineer, you will be a key technical contributor in the development of advanced RF and microwave systems. You will work closely with cross-functional teams in hardware development, physics, and product development to design, evaluate, and refine high-performance systems.
The role combines deep technical expertise with the opportunity to contribute to the long-term technical direction of RF-related development within the organization. In addition to hands-on engineering work, you will provide technical guidance to engineers across teams and support development projects to ensure alignment with the company's technology roadmap.
Your responsibilities include:

Designing and developing RF and microwave systems and components

Performing technical analysis, simulations, and system evaluations

Contributing to the technical direction of RF-related development activities

Providing technical leadership in RF and microwave development

Supporting design decisions with strong theoretical and practical understanding of RF systems

Collaborating with multidisciplinary teams across development and engineering

Contributing to innovation, technical problem solving, and system optimization

You will work closely with both engineering and leadership teams and contribute to bringing advanced technology from development to scalable applications.
We Offer A key technical role in a company with strong growth ambitions, where advanced RF technology plays a central role in future product development. You will have the opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues, influence technical direction, and see ideas evolve from concept to real-world applications. The organization offers short decision paths, high impact, and strong opportunities to contribute to cutting-edge technology development.
Who We Are Looking For We are looking for a senior engineer or physicist with deep expertise in RF and microwave technology and a strong background in advanced hardware systems.
You combine strong analytical and theoretical skills with practical engineering experience and enjoy working in technically complex environments. You are structured, collaborative, and motivated by solving challenging problems together with other specialists.
You thrive in environments where technology is central to the company's success and where innovation and technical excellence are key drivers.
The Company Our client is a growth-stage company operating within advanced hardware development in an internationally expanding, future-oriented industry. The business combines cutting-edge technology development with clear commercial focus and is entering a phase where both technology and organization are scaling in parallel.
Requirements

M.Sc. or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Physics, or related field

Strong background in RF and/or microwave engineering

Minimum 10 years of relevant experience after graduation

Extensive experience in hardware development

Experience working with high-frequency RF or microwave systems

Experience contributing to technical roadmaps and long-term technology development

Proven experience providing technical leadership within engineering teams

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work in multidisciplinary engineering environments

Preferred Qualifications

15+ years of experience in hardware

Experience from deep-tech, research-driven, or high-growth environments

Experience with IP strategy and patent processes

We welcome your application. Please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis, which means the position may be filled before the final application date.
Application deadline: March 31, 2026
Start date: As agreed
Position: Full-time
Location: Gothenburg
Platsa is responsible for this recruitment process. Upon employment, you will be hired directly by our client. For any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter directly:
Evelina Löfberg evelina.lofberg@platsa.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7226111-1880369".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Platsa AB (org.nr 556952-8846), https://platsa.teamtailor.com
411 03  GOTHENBURG

Arbetsplats
Platsa

Jobbnummer
9784108

Prenumerera på jobb från Platsa AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Platsa AB: