Senior RF Filter Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
If you are ready to tackle the challenges of developing cutting-edge wireless technologies at the world's largest telecom equipment supplier, this would be your ideal opportunity. The Huawei Sweden RF Lab is a global hardware research center focusing on innovative emerging RF technologies and concepts for radio base stations, ranging from device to system level. Huawei is constantly exploring disruptive ideas or potential paradigm shifts that may shape the future of communication networks and products.
Main responsibilities
We are looking for a candidate with proven expertise in RF filter technologies, especially for radio base station applications, to contribute to our world-leading radio solutions by:
• Proposing and developing novel filter/multiplexer concepts and solutions for radio base stations, with a particular focus on 5G massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs) and macro remote radio units (RRUs)
• Developing circuit synthesis for new filter topologies and numerically modeling RF filters
• Effectively prototyping, characterizing, and tuning RF filters
• Tracking the latest technology trends and identifying potential groundbreaking filter technologies for 5G massive MIMO radios
• Documenting, presenting and promoting new concepts and solutions
• Generating Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) based on new technical solutions.
Key Qualifications
• Proven industrial R&D experience in RF filter/multiplexer technologies for radio base station applications.
• Good knowledge of electromagnetic wave theory and skills in full-wave simulations of different types of filters, e.g. metal air-cavity filters and ceramic TE/TM filters, using ANSYS HFSS, CST Studio Suite, etc.
• In-depth understanding of filter circuit theory.
• Hands-on experience designing, characterizing, tuning, and troubleshooting filters/multiplexers.
• Familiar with various RF measurement instruments, e.g. vector network analyzers (VNAs), signal analyzers, vector signal generators, etc.
• Good written and spoken English communication, documentation, and presentation skills.
• PhD in Electrical Engineering, Microwave Technology, Wireless Communications, Computer Science, Engineering Physics or a similar technical field.
Additional requirements
• Ability to formulate technical issues and solve them independently.
• Creativity and ability to work independently.
• Open-minded and eager to share knowledge, new findings, ideas and experience with colleagues.
• Good social and networking skills to support teamwork in project groups.
• Ability to supervise master thesis students or interns.
What Huawei offers
We offer you a professional career in one of the leading multinational telecommunication companies, challenging work and a highly competitive salary package. Also, you will work with many experienced experts in wireless communication technologies.
Please contact Karin Persson if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
Sveavägen 56 C (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8050364