Senior RF Design Engineer
2025-06-16
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Job Name: Senior RF Design Engineer (Radar Signal Processing)
Location: Onsite in Sweden
We are now looking for a radar signal processing engineer to join our growing radar technology team.
Role:
We'd love to hear that you have experience in any of the following:
Qualifications:
We'd love to hear that you have experience in any of the following:
Algorithm development and optimization
Radar Signal Processing
Algorithm
RF Design
Deep learning neural networks
Frequency domain analysis and adaptive filtering
