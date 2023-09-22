Senior Researcher to Stenungsund
Nouryon Surface Chemistry AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2023-09-22
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Surface Chemistry AB i Stenungsund
, Ale
, Göteborg
, Sundsvall
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
About the job
For this role you will be involved in product development, project leadership and customer interactions to contribute to the success of the team. If you're up for the challenge and want to grow as a person, you 're our new senior researcher.
In your future role as a Senior Researcher you will
Work practically in the lab.
Solving of complex problems related to new product development, process optimizations, customer complaints and trouble shooting in the plant.
Run assignments in accordance with prioritizations both for internal and external customers and interpret the results. Report the results according to the routines in the management system.
Be a team member in identified Accolade projects.
Proactively propose changes that promote safety, quality, reliability, and efficiency. This is associated with maintaining a well-functioning lab, such as purchasing of chemicals, developing SOPs, and performing regular safety rounds.
We believe you bring
MSc or PhD in Chemistry/ Chemical engineer, or Bachelor's degree with 3-5 years of relevant industrial experience.
Experience in organic synthesis and/or process chemistry.
Inherent laboratory safety focus
Strong computer skills. Proficient with MS Office.
Fluent in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
Great if you have
Experience in high pressure chemistry a plus.
We believe you are...
A practical person who is hands on in the process and focused on achieving results. You have good interpersonal skills and strong work ethic. Furthermore, you are a teamplayer with high level of communication skills.
We offer you
The Product Chemistry team is a group of scientists and engineers that work together to deliver sustainable and innovative solutions for our customers that can be found in a wide range of end-user markets. You will play an important role in the development of new products, scaling up to plant scale, and improving current processes. As a member of our team, you will work in close collaboration with your team members, as well as people from other functions. As a leader, I believe in creating trust and open communication to promote an innovative work environment.
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Anna Said Stålsmeden, Section Manager Product Chemistry and based in Stenungsund.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
#Changemakers #GrowWithUs
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Anna Said Stålsmeden, anna.saidstalsmeden@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Anna-Lena Palm +46 303 851 13
Unionen: Magnus Svensson +46 303 858 38 or Thomas Nilsson +46 303 856 18
IF Metall. Annika Josefsson +46 303 854 96
#WeAreNouryon #Changemakers
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or staffing companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Surface Chemistry AB
(org.nr 556013-8983)
Stenunge allé 3 (visa karta
)
444 30 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
8133417