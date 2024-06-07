Senior Researcher, Sahel and West Africa Programme
2024-06-07
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is seeking an experienced Senior Researcher, with a specific focus on displacements and humanitarian protection, for its Sahel and West Africa Programme.
The purpose of the role of Senior Researcher is to identify emerging issues and topics in the development and humanitarian sectors and explore potential research areas, as well as to assess policy options in conflict-affected areas. The Senior Researcher will work collaboratively with the whole team in the Sahel and West Africa Programme on all aspects of its work and activities, including mentoring junior colleagues: fundraising, research design, desk research and publications; designing, planning and implementing activities; liaising with partner organizations; and raising the programme's visibility.
The Senior Researcher position
The primary responsibility of the Senior Researcher is the delivery of high-quality research on the links between security, development and governance in the Sahel and West Africa region. This includes managing staff in order to deliver on the programme's research agenda, disseminate research to various audiences and fundraise for research activities.
Tasks and responsibilities
• Contributing to the implementation of the Sahel and West Africa Programme's projects and related activities;
• Advancing the programme's work, in particular its survey methodology, in countries in and adjacent to the region;
• Contributing to data collection, field research and analyses, using quantitative and qualitative research methods;
• Liaising with the development and humanitarian sectors, including academics, practitioners, key policy actors and civil society organizations;
• Collaborating with the Programme Director and other team members, as well as other SIPRI research programmes.
As in all research positions at SIPRI, the Senior Researcher is expected to contribute to a stimulating and pleasant intellectual and professional environment.
Requirements
When starting the position, the Senior Researcher should possess as a minimum the following skills and experience:
• A university degree or degrees (at Master or Doctoral level) in a relevant discipline;
• More than five years' experience as a researcher initiating and carrying out your own research projects;
• Experience of working in and/or on the region and with relevant research organizations;
• Experience in grant writing;
• Experience of working in an international environment, preferably with practitioners' organizations, think tanks or research centres;
• A research or professional background in the humanitarian and development sectors (in areas such as forced displacement and humanitarian protection);
• A record of publications commensurate with the length of time worked in research;
• Fluency in French, both spoken and written;
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
• Ideally, experience in analytics and visualization.
Contract period
The position of Senior Researcher is open to all applicants globally that meet the requirements listed above. It should be noted that the position is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and the candidate is required to become a resident by the time of employment.
Starting as soon as possible, the contract period is for 2 years, with the possibility of an extension. The position is full time.
The salary package will be negotiated individually.
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit:
• A cover letter (1 page) in English highlighting your qualifications and specifying why you are applying for the position of Senior Researcher;
• A CV in English detailing your degree(s), work experience, publication history, language skills and contact details for two referees;
• Two single-authored writing samples in English (up to 10 000 words each), such as articles or book chapters.
Please access the form via the 'apply' button at the end of this page.
The closing date for applications is 30 June 2024 (CET)
For inquiries regarding the position, please contact: Dr Virginie Baudais, Programme Director, SIPRI Sahel and West Africa Programme.
