Senior researcher Fronthaul optical & wireless communication systems
2023-06-28
Are you a person with strong analytical and interpersonal skills? Are you curious and like to contribute to both research and client projects? Are you a researcher engineer with experience in optical communication systems and IoT applications in modern wireless communications? Do you have proven experience in identifying and realizing client needs?
Then you could be the person we are looking for! We are currently looking for a senior researcher with strong academic and research background to help us take the lead of outstanding research projects and create meaningful value in industrial and societal challenges.
About the position
We are looking for a senior researcher with a strong academic and research background. You will be collaborating with our experts from different research teams in the areas of optical communications, high-speed optical/wireless transceivers, radio access systems and sub-systems, digital signal processing and coding for analog mobile fronthaul, experimental radio-over-fiber transmissions, free-space optical (FSO) communication and waveforms optimization of IoT in modern wireless communications.
You should have excellent organizational and problem-solving skills. It is highly important that you can understand results from our research projects, can pair them with real client needs and transform them into high quality research driven software solutions, tailored to industry's needs and business objectives - to make a real difference.
As a senior researcher at RISE, you will be responsible for:
- Project planning including resource estimation, risk, and stakeholder analysis
- Ensure delivery of project objectives
- Leading national and European research projects and managing cross-functional teams
- Collaborate with our researchers and define results that can be tailored to cover needs from industry and public sector
- Understand our customers' needs and challenges and see possibilities when we can help them
- Driving research project proposals
- Create and execute projects based on client needs, based on the team's research
Place of employment: Kista
Full time 30% employment
The duration of the position is from September 2023 to August 2025. The exact start and end dates can be agreed upon.
Who are you?
For you to succeed and thrive in this position we believe you possess at least 5 years proven experience in above mentioned research fields. You should have a strong academic background and interest in scientifically spreading the results from our projects. As a person, we see that you are curious, goal- oriented, flexible, and communicative in a reflective way. You have an analytical mind with a problem- solving attitude. You are skilled in presenting and documenting your work, as well as work from your research colleagues to describe the problem, the solution, and the approach in an understandable manner
We are looking for a senior researcher with experience working in research settings. In addition, it's a merit if you have a background and experience in remote control of test equipment used in optical communication.
Are we right for each other?
At RISE, we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where together we challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and skills for the future. We can't promise you an easy job, but what we can promise you dedicated colleagues and exciting and important societal challenges to tackle. You will work in a dynamic environment that offers you opportunities for professional and personal development. At RISE, we want you to succeed and feel good, because when you do, you contribute to a sustainable future and to securing a competitive edge in the global marketplace. With us, you will have the opportunity to make a real difference. Welcome to Sweden's entire research institute and innovation partner.
Welcome with your application!
If you have any questions or want to know more, contact Petra Edoff, Director of the User-Centric Digitalisation unit, +46 10 228 44 23. Last day for application is July 12, 2023. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
We ask recruitment companies and salespeople not to contact us as we are subject to the Public Procurement Act.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010-516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, 010-516 53 56.
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden
