Are you looking for an opportunity to be a part of an international high-paced tech company where you will deliver insights and research studies about human behavior to some top-notch companies? Well, this is your opportunity to join Tobii's stellar Insight Research Services team!
Technology that understands humans
Our mission as a company is to make the world better with technology that understands human attention and intent. Our focus is to create solutions that make the world better and we sure have an impact on the world with the solutions we provide. To mention some, our customers use eye tracking to find more effective ways to diagnose medical conditions, improve safety and make devices and applications more intuitive and accessible. Tobii is built on a culture that talented, engaged, and smart people want to be part of, which creates lasting business value for both us and our customers. This makes Tobii the world leader in Eye tracking and attention computing. Amazing right?
The role and responsibilities
The Senior Researcher is a vital part of the EMEA Insight Services team, which specializes in understanding human behavior and attention to help commercial clients make sound business decisions. In this role, you will mastermind, oversee and complete research projects for clients throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa.
We are proud to have clients like Google, Facebook, Toyota, Unilever, P&G, Nielsen, and many more. All interested in human behavior and getting insights about their customers and product design.
The position reports to the Insight Director EMEA and will be based out of our HQ in Stockholm (Sweden), or alternatively in our office in Reading (UK).
Your days will be filled with:
Designing and delivering advanced marketing- and user-experience research plans to clients
Leading or assisting in the creation and delivery of client pitches to ensure profitable sales of projects
Applying diverse qualitative and quantitative research methodologies
Creating research briefs, moderating guides and surveys to meet client objectives
Arranging project logistics and testing research equipment before fielding projects
Coordinating with recruiting partners, facility managers and associated research partners
Manage and perform data collection and coding during fielding and data analysis
Analyzing attention, behavior, and qualitative response data
Interpret data, refine insights and shape a compelling narrative with actionable recommendations
Building and presenting impactful research reports to a diverse range of clients
Coaching and developing less experienced colleagues
We are looking for someone who has:
A bachelor's degree or higher or equivalent experience
Preferably 5 or more years of applied market and shopper research experience
Exceptional attention to detail; ability to successfully manage multiple projects and tasks
A business mindset with skills to drive and deliver profitable sales
Team-oriented, with a desire to work with a large degree of autonomy
Strong leadership abilities and an interest in developing self and others
High aptitude for new technology and applications
Advanced proficiency with Windows-based office software (Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Word).
Proficiency in SPSS, Power BI, and Alchemer is meritorious
Willingness to travel as per needs
Are You Our Next Tobiian?
Regardless of if you walk around in high heels or prefer to go barefoot; if you're a huge gamer or if you haven't played a game since Pacman was released, at Tobii we believe it is the pride and happiness in what we do that make us come together. We are curious about you!
If you want to know more about Tobii, watch this video or listen to Anand (CEO), Gunnar (SVP Engineering) and Neda (Engineering Manager) talking about their experiences of working at Tobii in our episode on Jobcast.
If you think Tobii is your next workplace, then apply and connect with us! Please address your questions to Linnéa Larsson and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. We highly prioritize applications sent through our website.
