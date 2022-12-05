Senior Researcher - Cybersecurity
2022-12-05
The RISE Cybersecurity Unit is among the largest public-sector cybersecurity research groups in Sweden.
Our core areas of expertise are: IoT Security, Cloud Security, Communication Security, Access Control, Privacy (technical and social aspects), and Secure Virtualization and Trusted Computing. The Cybersecurity unit is the European leader in IoT security research & development. In additional to a strong research environment, RISE Cybersecurity is the owner of the RISE Cyber Range, a cybersecurity test and demo facility in Kista, with a critical infrastructure grade security, that offers a trusted place for Swedish industry to learn and solve their cybersecurity needs. RISE Cyber Range, in addition to providing practical cybersecurity education, training and exercise, is an environment for state-of-the-art cybersecurity research and development.
RISE Cybersecurity is now looking for 1-2 senior researchers with PhD in digital aspects of security and a strong research profile in the area. Fresh PhDs are also encouraged to apply.
About the role
As a senior researcher in cybersecurity you will get an opportunity to conduct outstanding basic or applied research, participate in ongoing national and EU projects, and help in formulating funding proposals. You will also get an opportunity to teach practical cybersecurity courses in our cyber range. Some of the research topics in ongoing projects are cloud security, AI and security, IoT security, software security, and cryptography.
Placement: Kista Stockholm
Who are you?
In order for you to succeed and thrive in this position we believe you possess a PhD in Computer Science with focus on cybersecurity. We also believe you possess the following:
- Outstanding research profile in technical aspects of digital security | information security | cybersecurity | trust | privacy
- Example sub-domains: cloud security, confidential computing, trusted execution environments, vulnerability analysis, IoT security, AI and cybersecurity
- Excellent communication skills are a must (both verbal and scientific writing).
Welcome with your application!
The final application date is December 20. Your application should include a description of yourself, your research interests, reasons for applying for this position and past experience (max. 3 pages), a CV, copies of relevant university degrees and transcripts, relevant publications, a copy of your PhD thesis and other relevant documents. You are also encouraged to provide contact information to up to 3 reference persons as well as your earliest possible date for starting.
If you have any questions, please contact Shahid Raza, +46768831797.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010 516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, 010-516 53 56.
Working in Sweden
Sweden is a fantastic place for living and working. Swedes are friendly and speak excellent English. The quality of life is high, with a strong emphasis on outdoor activities. The Swedish working climate emphasizes an open atmosphere, with active discussions involving both junior and senior staff. Healthcare is free after a small co-pay and RISE provides additional occupational health services and subsidizes athletic costs (4000 SEK per year) such as a gym membership. The parental benefits in Sweden are among the best in the world, including extensive parental leave (for both parents), paid time off to care for sick children, and affordable day-care.
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden är Sveriges forskningsinstitut och innovationspartner. I internationell samverkan med företag, akademi och offentlig sektor bidrar vi till ett konkurrenskraftigt näringsliv och ett hållbart samhälle. Våra 2 800 medarbetare driver och stöder alla typer av innovationsprocesser. RISE är ett oberoende, statligt forskningsinstitut som erbjuder unik expertis och ett 100-tal test- och demonstrationsmiljöer för framtidssäkra teknologier, produkter och tjänster. www.ri.se.
