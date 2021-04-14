Senior Research Scientist within Precise Genome Editing - AstraZeneca AB - Biologjobb i Göteborg
Senior Research Scientist within Precise Genome Editing
AstraZeneca AB / Biologjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Are you the hardworking scientist with great knowledge and hands on experience with genome editing tools we are looking for? Join a place built on innovation and creativity. Where different views and perspectives are welcomed and valued. Here we are forever pushing the boundaries as we feel comfortable spotting opportunities, making quick decisions and taking smart risks.
This is an exciting opportunity for an engaged scientist to join our Precise Genome Editing team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. We have a focus on target identification, target validation, disease model generation and the therapeutic use of stem cells. You will work and focus on culturing, genetically engineering and differentiating stem cells for cellular model development and their potential use as therapeutics.
The Precise Genome Editing team is a part of the broader Discovery Sciences organisation, which has responsibility for the generation of novel genome editing technologies to support projects in all phases of the drug discovery pipeline. We foster an inclusive workplace and a workforce that reflects our communities and the patients we help, delivers diversity of thought, incorporates cultural understanding and ultimately stimulates an atmosphere where our employees feel that they belong and can contribute.
What you'll do:
This role is focused on conducting laboratory-based activities, applying your knowledge and skills to drive project delivery and scientific innovation, participating in problem solving and working globally you're your AstraZeneca colleagues and collaborators. When demonstrating your skills and experience in genome editing, you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge to gene therapy projects. This includes design of genome editing strategies, implement them using techniques including CRISPR/Cas9 and validate the results.
As scientist within Precise Genome Editing, you will design and develop genome editing-based strategies and tools required to generate in vitro and in vivo models. Implement delivery tools to improve the efficiency of genome editing in vivo and perform confirmation of genetic manipulation and functional validation of engineered models. Another task will be to develop novel engineering tools based on CRISPR/Cas9, base/prime editors.
Essential in the role:
* Ph.D. in Molecular Biology, Cellular Biology or a related degree or have significant relevant experience working in a precise genome editing/molecular biology environment.
* Strong knowledge and hands on experience with genome editing tools (including base or prime editors)
* Proficiency in 'hands on' in vivo work and delivery of CRISPR reagents
* Expertise with CRISPR based manipulation of cell lines and/or stem cells
* Expertise with NGS analysis of genome editing outcomes (Amplicon Seq, Guide-Seq, CIRCLE-Seq, Discovery-Seq)
* Fluent in Swedish (spoken and written) and have an understanding of Jordbruksverket's ethics applications
We truly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competence. With your collaborative and team playing way of working and your strong communication skills you will be successful in this role. We also see you as an innovative problem solver with a positive and goal oriented attitude and the ability to take own initiatives. Solid data management and documentation skills are required and you should be comfortable in presenting your results and have great English skills both spoken and written.
Desirable in the role:
* Basic programming skills with the ability to use and develop in silico genetic analysis tool
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
So, what's next? We look forward to find out more about you. Welcome to send in your application as soon as possible, but no later than 25th April, 2021.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Marcello Maresca at +46 (0) 70 631 58 40.
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
About BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Astrazeneca AB
Jobbnummer
5692236
